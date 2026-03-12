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Türkiye Attracts USD716 Million in Foreign Direct Investment

Türkiye Attracts USD716 Million in Foreign Direct Investment


2026-03-12 08:03:00
(MENAFN) Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Türkiye reached $716 million in January 2026, according to an announcement by the International Investors Association (YASED) on Thursday.
Since 2003, the cumulative value of FDI entering Türkiye has surpassed $289 billion, reflecting the country’s growing appeal to international investors.

Of the total FDI recorded in January, approximately $390 million was directed into investment capital, the association reported, while $126 million was allocated to professional, scientific, and technical sectors.

During the same period, investment liquidations reduced the overall inflow by $254 million, indicating some offsetting outflows in the market.

European Union countries accounted for 77% of Türkiye’s total FDI in January, with Germany being the leading contributor among EU member states, representing 37% of the total investment from the bloc.

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