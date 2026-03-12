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Solo Brands, Inc. To Host 1X1 Meetings At The 38Th Annual Roth Conference On March 23-24, 2026


2026-03-12 08:01:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: SBDS) (“Solo Brands” or“the Company”) a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands (Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle and Oru) that are redefining the outdoor and apparel industries, today announced that management will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA with meetings on March 23rd and 24th, 2026.

Solo Brands management will host one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting can contact ....

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks. For more information, please visit solobrands.

Contacts:

Mark Anderson, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations for Solo Brands
...

Three Part Advisors, LLC:
Sandy Martin: ..., 214-616-2207
Steven Hooser: ..., 214-872-2710


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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