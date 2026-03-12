Solo Brands, Inc. To Host 1X1 Meetings At The 38Th Annual Roth Conference On March 23-24, 2026
Solo Brands management will host one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting can contact ....
About Solo Brands, Inc.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks. For more information, please visit solobrands.
Contacts:
Mark Anderson, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations for Solo Brands
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Three Part Advisors, LLC:
Sandy Martin: ..., 214-616-2207
Steven Hooser: ..., 214-872-2710
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