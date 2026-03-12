Glassblower And Porcelain Heir Paul Arnhold On The Art He Loves To Collect The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Tefaf Maastricht's Quiet Collecting Lesson: Choose Joy, Not Just Provenance

In a market that can turn provenance into a kind of currency, one of the most resonant pieces of advice circulating around Tefaf Maastricht this year is almost stubbornly human: buy what brings you joy.

The collector behind the sentiment frames it as a daily practice rather than a strategy.“Collect what brings you joy. Surround yourself with beauty, and don't let provenance be the only thing that guides you,” they say, arguing for an approach that privileges lived experience over résumé building. Provenance matters, of course, but the point is to avoid letting paperwork eclipse the object itself - its scale, its tactility, its ability to hold attention over time.

For first-time visitors to Maastricht, the guidance is similarly grounded. Before or after the fair, the collector recommends a walk through the Stadspark, the city's central green space. It is a small ritual, but one that speaks to the tempo of TEFAF: the fair rewards patience, and a brief detour can recalibrate the eye before returning to the dense, museum-grade presentation inside.

Once on the floor, the collector's itinerary begins with a personal constant: dealer Laura Kugel. Kugel is described as the first person they seek out, valued for bringing“special and unexpected objects” - works with“real personality” that prompt lively conversation. Those exchanges, the collector notes, sharpen their sense of what feels“alive” rather than simply“important,” a distinction that cuts against the fair's reputation for connoisseurship as a kind of hierarchy.

Another planned stop is Michele Beiny, who was close to the collector's late grandfather, Henry H. Arnhold. Arnhold is remembered as a passionate collector of early 18th-century Meissen porcelain, a devotion that shaped the family's relationship to objects and to the idea of collecting as inheritance.

That lineage reaches back to Dresden, where the Meissen collection began with Arnhold's mother, Lisa Arnhold. Today, highlights of the group are held by The Frick, underscoring how private passion can eventually become public patrimony. Among the works associated with that history is Johann Gottlieb Kirchner's“Great Bustard” (1732), now in the Frick's collection.

The collector also lives with a few pieces from the family's Meissen holdings at home - a detail that shifts the story away from institutional prestige and back toward intimacy. Meissen's appeal, as they describe it, lies in its precise making, inventive forms, and the way its small scale invites close looking.

For them, TEFAF's particular strength is that it mirrors how they prefer to collect: across periods and categories, with historical depth, but guided by curiosity and pleasure. In a fair environment where“important” can become a default adjective, the reminder is pointed: the objects that last are often the ones that feel most personal.