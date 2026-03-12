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Egypt And Saudi Arabia Stress Need For Regional And International Efforts To De-Escalate Tensions In Region


2026-03-12 07:58:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed during a phone call on Thursday the need for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, prioritize political solutions, and rely on dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to prevent a slide toward broader confrontations and widespread chaos a statement, Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to contain the escalating situation. Abdelatty warned of the serious and catastrophic repercussions of the continued cycle of violence and expansion of the conflict, which threatens regional and international peace and security and places the security of the entire region before major challenges also reiterated Egypt's full condemnation of the attacks targeting the security and sovereignty of several Arab states, stressing that there is no justification for such attacks and underscoring the need for full respect for the principles of good neighborliness and state sovereignty.

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Gulf Times

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