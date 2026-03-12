Qatar Permanent Representative To UN: UNSC Resolution Reveals Broader Global Rejection Of Iranian Attacks On GCC Nations And Jordan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Excellency Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, affirmed that the UN Security Council's approval of the resolution rendered by the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the GCC states and the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the Iranian attacks against those countries underscores the broader global unanimity in rejecting the unlawful and unprovoked aggression by Iran.

HE Sheikha Alya spoke to Qatar News Agency, adding that the resolution came by dint of the extensive efforts over the past days at the level of the Gulf states' missions to the United Nations in New York since the flare-up of the savage Iranian attacks.

She noted that Resolution No. 2817 (2026) was issued, with 13 Council members voting in favor, without any member objecting, while both China and Russia abstained from voting.

HE Sheikha Alya elaborated that 136 countries participated in adopting the draft resolution, including 13 members of the Security Council, highlighting that the resolution outlines critical texts which condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous attacks being mounted by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territories of GCC states and Jordan, and acknowledges that these acts amount to a breach of international law and pose a dangerous threat to global peace and security.

The Qatar Permanent Representative further explained that the resolution reiterates iron-clad support for the regional safety of those nations, along with their sovereignty and political independence, expressing solidarity with these countries and their peoples.

The resolution demanded an immediate cessation of all attacks unleashed by the Islamic Republic of Iran and calls on Iran to immediately and unconditionally stop any provocation or threat to neighboring countries, including using proxies, HE Sheikha Alya pointed out.

She added that the resolution condemns any acts or threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran with the intent of either closing the Strait of Hormuz or disrupting international navigation there.