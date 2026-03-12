President Aliyev Says Azerbaijan Looking To Extend Middle Corridor After Peace With Armenia

“Armenia, for the first time in its independent history, will also be a transit country, which today it is not. This will allow us to connect two parts of Azerbaijan – the mainland and our exclave, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the head of state added.

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