Vera Bradley Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results And Leadership Appointments
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,513
|$
|28,628
|Accounts receivable, net
|17,301
|13,797
|Inventories
|75,951
|91,430
|Short-term contingent consideration
|1,605
|-
|Income taxes receivable
|317
|584
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,034
|8,072
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|22,361
|Total current assets
|119,721
|164,872
|Operating right-of-use assets
|63,233
|74,841
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|46,358
|52,555
|Long-term contingent consideration
|230
|-
|Other assets
|4,463
|9,048
|Long-term assets of discontinued operations
|-
|5,374
|Total assets
|$
|234,005
|$
|306,690
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|16,235
|$
|17,198
|Accrued employment costs
|5,394
|6,527
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|18,620
|19,024
|Other accrued liabilities
|10,185
|9,221
|Income taxes payable
|16
|-
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|6,023
|Total current liabilities
|50,450
|57,993
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|51,914
|66,307
|Other long-term liabilities
|2
|47
|Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|3,388
|Total liabilities
|102,366
|127,735
|Shareholders' equity:
|Additional paid-in capital
|116,152
|115,515
|Retained earnings
|172,439
|220,279
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(132
|)
|(19
|)
|Treasury stock
|(156,820
|)
|(156,820
|)
|Total shareholders' equity of Vera Bradley, Inc.
|131,639
|178,955
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|234,005
|$
|306,690
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Net revenues
|$
|84,888
|$
|86,361
|$
|269,651
|$
|318,795
|Cost of sales
|44,301
|46,689
|144,614
|159,957
|Gross profit
|40,587
|39,672
|125,037
|158,838
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|38,226
|52,215
|158,142
|188,462
|Other income, net
|350
|128
|1,193
|832
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|2,711
|(12,415
|)
|(31,912
|)
|(28,792
|)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(197
|)
|48
|(462
|)
|752
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|2,514
|(12,367
|)
|(32,374
|)
|(28,040
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(143
|)
|7,603
|303
|5,339
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|2,657
|(19,970
|)
|(32,677
|)
|(33,379
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|-
|(27,003
|)
|(15,163
|)
|(28,809
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,657
|$
|(46,973
|)
|$
|(47,840
|)
|$
|(62,188
|)
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|27,961
|27,723
|27,902
|28,935
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|28,758
|27,723
|27,902
|28,935
|Basic net income (loss) per share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(1.17
|)
|$
|(1.15
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.71
|)
|$
|(2.15
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(1.17
|)
|$
|(1.15
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.09
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.71
|)
|$
|(2.15
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(47,840
|)
|$
|(62,188
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|7,765
|8,531
|Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
|20,228
|20,430
|Intangible asset impairment
|-
|6,237
|Other impairment charges
|1,048
|2,557
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|1,336
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|128
|31
|Stock-based compensation
|870
|3,676
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|20,355
|Loss on sale of business
|15,163
|-
|Other non-cash charges, net
|85
|34
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,343
|)
|2,289
|Inventories
|15,821
|8,270
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|6,386
|773
|Accounts payable
|(2,119
|)
|5,574
|Income taxes
|283
|(763
|)
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|(23,336
|)
|(23,872
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|(110
|)
|(7,372
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,971
|)
|(14,102
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(3,290
|)
|(10,373
|)
|Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed
|1,754
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,536
|)
|(10,373
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Tax withholdings for equity compensation
|(233
|)
|(751
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|-
|(21,764
|)
|Borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement
|15,000
|-
|Repayment of borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement
|(15,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(233
|)
|(22,515
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(113
|)
|53
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(11,853
|)
|(46,937
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|30,366
|77,303
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|18,513
|$
|30,366
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended January 31, 2026
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|2,657
|Severance(1)
|560
|Transformation initiatives(2)
|268
|Consulting and professional fees(2)
|97
|PO cancellation fees(3)
|(50
|)
|Income tax adjustments(4)
|(1,024
|)
|Net income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|2,508
|Diluted net income per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|0.09
|(1)$2 recorded in cost of goods sold and $558 recorded in selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses
|(2)Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(3)Recorded in cost of goods sold
|(4)Adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
corporate
expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|11,837
|$
|3,527
|$
|(12,653
|)
|$
|2,711
|Severance
|2
|-
|558
|560
|Transformation initiatives
|56
|16
|196
|268
|Consulting and professional fees
|-
|-
|97
|97
|PO cancellation fees
|(43
|)
|(7
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|11,852
|$
|3,536
|$
|(11,802
|)
|$
|3,586
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended February 1, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(19,970
|)
|Severance(1)
|2,834
|Software abandonment(2)
|1,093
|Consulting and professional fees(3)
|549
|PPE impairment charges(2)
|376
|Project Restoration(2)
|240
|Income tax adjustments(4)
|9,495
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(5,383
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.19
|)
|(1) $697 recorded in cost of goods sold and $2,137 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(2) Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(3) $65 recorded in cost of goods sold and $484 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(4)Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
corporate
expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|5,710
|$
|777
|$
|(18,902
|)
|$
|(12,415
|)
|Severance
|213
|935
|1,686
|2,834
|Software abandonment
|-
|-
|1,093
|1,093
|Consulting and professional fees
|109
|54
|386
|549
|PPE impairment charges
|376
|-
|-
|376
|Project Restoration
|-
|240
|-
|240
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|6,408
|$
|2,006
|$
|(15,737
|)
|$
|(7,323
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 31, 2026
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(32,677
|)
|Severance(1)
|4,480
|Consulting and professional fees(2)
|1,726
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida(3)
|1,207
|PPE impairment charges(3)
|1,048
|Transformation initiatives(3)
|939
|PO cancellation fees(4)
|587
|Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida(4)
|250
|Income tax adjustments(5)
|6,059
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(16,381
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.59
|)
|(1)$2 recorded in cost of goods sold and $4,478 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(2) $554 recorded in cost of goods sold and $1,172 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(3) Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(4) Recorded in cost of goods sold
|(5) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
corporate
expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|18,322
|$
|8,582
|$
|(58,816
|)
|$
|(31,912
|)
|Severance
|17
|-
|4,463
|4,480
|Consulting and professional fees
|608
|78
|1,040
|1,726
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida
|-
|-
|1,207
|1,207
|PPE impairment charges
|1,048
|-
|-
|1,048
|Transformation initiatives
|98
|27
|814
|939
|PO cancellation fees
|504
|83
|-
|587
|Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida
|214
|36
|-
|250
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|20,811
|$
|8,806
|$
|(51,292
|)
|$
|(21,675
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(33,379
|)
|Severance(1)
|3,871
|PPE impairment charges(2)
|2,439
|Project Restoration(2)
|1,239
|Software abandonment(2)
|1,093
|Consulting and professional fees(3)
|929
|One-time vendor charges(4)
|747
|Income tax adjustments(5)
|9,947
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(13,114
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.45
|)
|(1) $808 recorded in cost of goods sold and $3,063 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(2) Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(3) $65 recorded in cost of goods sold and $864 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(4) Recorded in cost of goods sold
|(5) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| Vera Bradley
Direct
| Vera Bradley
Indirect
| Unallocated
corporate
expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|25,240
|$
|15,414
|$
|(69,446
|)
|$
|(28,792
|)
|Severance
|534
|1,166
|2,171
|3,871
|PPE impairment charges
|2,439
|-
|-
|2,439
|Project Restoration
|477
|762
|-
|1,239
|Software abandonment
|-
|-
|1,093
|1,093
|Consulting and professional fees
|109
|54
|766
|929
|One-time vendor charges
|747
|-
|-
|747
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|29,546
|$
|17,396
|$
|(65,416
|)
|$
|(18,474
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Free Cash Usage Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(9,971
|)
|$
|(14,102
|)
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(3,290
|)
|(10,373
|)
|Free cash usage
|$
|(13,261
|)
|$
|(24,475
|)
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