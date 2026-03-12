G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results Provides Fiscal 2027 Outlook
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Nasdaq: GIII)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts )
| Three Months Ended
January 31,
| Year Ended
January 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|771,488
|$
|839,535
|$
|2,957,012
|$
|3,180,796
|Cost of goods sold
|486,007
|507,907
|1,792,983
|1,882,270
|Gross profit
|285,481
|331,628
|1,164,029
|1,298,526
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|259,693
|244,921
|978,462
|969,812
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,921
|6,740
|29,016
|27,444
|Asset impairments
|46,958
|8,195
|48,565
|8,195
|Operating profit (loss)
|(29,091
|)
|71,772
|107,986
|293,075
|Other income (loss)
|(976
|)
|(2,141
|)
|3,191
|(4,374
|)
|Interest and financing charges, net
|(122
|)
|(2,184
|)
|(508
|)
|(18,842
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(30,189
|)
|67,447
|110,669
|269,859
|Income tax expense
|1,749
|18,663
|43,316
|76,566
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(31,938
|)
|$
|48,784
|$
|67,353
|$
|193,293
|Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(273
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|(31,938
|)
|$
|48,784
|$
|67,353
|$
|193,566
|Net income (loss) attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.58
|$
|4.35
|Diluted
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.51
|$
|4.20
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|42,189
|43,886
|42,734
|44,450
|Diluted
|42,189
|45,703
|44,504
|46,116
|Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands):
|At January 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|406,662
|$
|181,440
|Working capital
|923,382
|824,864
|Inventories
|460,029
|478,086
|Total assets
|2,610,820
|2,483,234
|Long-term debt
|11,742
|6,159
|Operating lease liabilities
|272,957
|271,525
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,760,323
|1,679,481
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|Year Ended January 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net income (loss) attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|(31,938
|)
|$
|48,784
|$
|67,353
|$
|193,566
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|Asset impairments
|46,958
|8,195
|48,565
|8,195
|Strategic opportunity related professional fees
|(83
|)
|-
|2,282
|-
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|-
|1,349
|1,327
|1,908
|Write-off of deferred financing costs
|-
|-
|-
|1,598
|Gain on forgiveness of liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|(600
|)
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,737
|)
|(542
|)
|(3,301
|)
|(1,030
|)
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., as defined
|$
|13,200
|$
|57,786
|$
|116,226
|$
|203,637
Non-GAAP net income is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes (i) in both fiscal 2026 and 2025, asset impairments, (ii) in fiscal 2026, professional fees related to a potential strategic opportunity that did not come to fruition, (iii) in both fiscal 2026 and 2025, one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse, (iv) in fiscal 2025, the write-off of deferred financing costs related to the redemption of our Senior Secured Notes (the“Notes”) and (v) in fiscal 2025, the gain on the forgiveness of certain liabilities related to the acquisition of the minority interest of our DKNY business in China that we did not already own. For fiscal 2026, the income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the respective period. For fiscal 2025, the income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|Year Ended January 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP diluted net income (loss) attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.51
|$
|4.20
|Adjustment from GAAP diluted shares to Non-GAAP diluted shares (1)
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|Asset impairments
|1.07
|0.18
|1.09
|0.18
|Strategic opportunity related professional fees
|-
|-
|0.05
|-
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|-
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Write-off of deferred financing costs
|-
|-
|-
|0.03
|Gain on forgiveness of liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(0.05
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share, as defined
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.27
|$
|2.61
|$
|4.42
|Non-GAAP diluted shares (1)
|44,090
|45,703
|44,504
|46,116
|(1)
|Represents adjustment for shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share. Due to our recording a GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, diluted shares is the same as basic shares for GAAP. When applying non-GAAP exclusions, our results move from a net loss to net income position.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes (i) in both fiscal 2026 and 2025, asset impairments, (ii) in fiscal 2026, professional fees related to a potential strategic opportunity that did not come to fruition, (iii) in both fiscal 2026 and 2025, one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse, (iv) in fiscal 2025, the write-off of deferred financing costs related to the redemption of the Notes and (v) in fiscal 2025, the gain on the forgiveness of certain liabilities related to the acquisition of the minority interest of our DKNY business in China that we did not already own. For fiscal 2026, the income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the respective period. For fiscal 2025, the income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
|Forecasted
|Year Ended
|Actual Year Ended
|Actual Year Ended
|January 31, 2027
|January 31, 2026
|January 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Net income attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|88,000 - 92,000
|$
|67,353
|$
|193,566
|Asset impairments
|-
|48,565
|8,195
|Strategic opportunity related professional fees
|-
|2,282
|-
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|-
|1,327
|1,908
|Gain on forgiveness of liabilities
|-
|-
|(600
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|33,700
|29,016
|27,444
|Interest and financing charges, net
|(2,000
|)
|508
|18,842
|Income tax expense
|38,300
|43,316
|76,566
|Adjusted EBITDA, as defined
|$
|158,000 - 162,000
|$
|192,367
|$
|325,921
Adjusted EBITDA is a“non-GAAP financial measure” which represents earnings before depreciation and amortization, interest and financing charges, net and income tax expense and excludes (i) in both fiscal 2026 and 2025, asset impairments, (ii) in fiscal 2026, professional fees related to a potential strategic opportunity that did not come to fruition, (iii) in both fiscal 2026 and 2025, one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse and (iv) in fiscal 2025, the gain on the forgiveness of certain liabilities related to the acquisition of the minority interest of our DKNY business in China that we did not already own. Adjusted EBITDA is being presented as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a common measure of operating performance in the apparel industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity, as determined in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED AND ACTUAL GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FORECASTED AND ACTUAL NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
|Forecasted Three
|Actual Three
|Forecasted
|Actual
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|April 30, 2026
|April 30, 2025
|January 31, 2027
|January 31, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net income (loss) attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
|$
|(18,000) - (13,000)
|$
|7,759
|$
|88,000 - 92,000
|$
|67,353
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|Asset impairments
|-
|-
|-
|48,565
|Strategic opportunity related professional fees
|-
|-
|-
|2,282
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|-
|978
|-
|1,327
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|-
|(316
|)
|-
|(3,301
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., as defined
|$
|(18,000) - (13,000)
|$
|8,421
|$
|88,000 - 92,000
|$
|116,226
Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes (i) asset impairments, (ii) professional fees related to a potential strategic opportunity that did not come to fruition and (iii) one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. For fiscal 2026, the income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the respective period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
| G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED AND ACTUAL GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE TO FORECASTED AND ACTUAL NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
|Forecasted Three
|Actual Three
|Forecasted
|Actual
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|April 30, 2026
|April 30, 2025
|January 31, 2027
|January 31, 2026
|(Unaudited)
| GAAP diluted net income (loss) attributable to
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share
|$
|(0.40) - (0.30)
|$
|0.17
|$
|2.00 - 2.10
|$
|1.51
|Excluded from non-GAAP:
|Asset impairments
|-
|-
|-
|1.09
|Strategic opportunity related professional fees
|-
|-
|-
|0.05
|One-time warehouse related severance expenses
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.03
|Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.07
|)
| Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) attributable
to G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. per common share,
as defined
|$
|(0.40) - (0.30)
|$
|0.19
|$
|2.00 - 2.10
|$
|2.61
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share is a“non-GAAP financial measure” that excludes (i) asset impairments, (ii) fees related to a potential strategic opportunity that did not come to fruition and (iii) one-time severance expenses related to a closed warehouse. For fiscal 2026, the income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the respective period. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core business operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our performance on a comparative basis and believes that they are also useful to investors to enable them to assess our performance on a comparative basis across historical periods and facilitate comparisons of our operating results to those of our competitors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
Investor Relations Contact:
Nick Bacchus
SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer
...
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