Invitation To Conference Call With Web Presentation Of Skistar AB's Half-Year Report For 2025/26
The presentation will be held in English.
Time for conference call and web presentation
Wednesday 18 March 2026 at 10:00 CET.
Web cast:
Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions:
For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins.
The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 12 March 2026, at 10:00 CET.
Further information can be reached from:
Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, phone +46 (0)280 841 60
Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg, CFO, phone +46 (0)280 841 60
SkiStar in brief
SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Large Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit
Attachment
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Press Release invitation to webcast Q2 2526
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