B-Cell Inhibitors Market For Non-Oncology Diseases, 2026-2035 Industry Trends And Global Forecasts - Growing Prevalence Of Autoimmune Disorders And Hematologic Cancers Drives Rapid Advancement
Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B-cell Inhibitors Market for Non-Oncology Diseases: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Stage of Development, Indication and Key Geographies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global B-cell inhibitors market for non-oncology diseases is estimated to grow from USD 21.2 billion in the current year to USD 51.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period, till 2035.
B-cell inhibitors are essential for regulating immune responses and are used in treating autoimmune diseases and B-cell malignancies. Significantly, B cell inhibitors function by targeting B cells through various mechanisms. Monoclonal antibodies that target B-cell surface markers such as CD20 and CD19 interfere with survival signals, whereas small molecule inhibitors, such as Bruton's tyrosine kinase disrupt B-cell receptor signaling pathways, thus hindering B-cell activation, proliferation, and survival.
These treatments have demonstrated wide-ranging effectiveness in addressing issues such as lymphomas, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple sclerosis, and lupus. Currently, more than 400 B-cell inhibitors are at various phases of clinical testing for non-oncology diseases. Further, the industry has witnessed notable investments and strategic partnerships due to its ability to overcome current production constraints and enhance therapeutic results. Consequently, such developments highlight the increasing focus towards tackling unfulfilled medical requirements. B-cell inhibitors are expected to see significant growth, positioning them as critical enablers of the next generation of genetic medicines.
The market for B-cell inhibitors is expanding due to the increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, as well as blood cancers, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Additionally, the rising need for targeted immunomodulatory therapies that have fewer side effects than conventional treatments is driving investment and innovation in this field.
B -CELL INHIBITORS MARKET FOR NON-ONCOLOGY DISEASES: KEY SEGMENTS
Marketed Sub-Segment Holds the Largest Market Share in the B-cell Inhibitors Market for Non-oncology Diseases
In terms of stage of development, the B-cell inhibitors market for non-oncology diseases is distributed across phase II, phase III and marketed. In the current year, the marketed sub-segment occupies the highest market share (over 80%), owing to the strong presence of B-cell Inhibitors, such as rituximab and ibrutinib.
These inhibitors are known to cater to multiple indications, thus leading to expansion in their market reach. The market for B-cell Inhibitors in phase III is likely to witness a significant growth rate (CAGR) of 43% during the forecast period. This is because of the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders across different countries.
Multiple Sclerosis Sub-Segment Holds the Largest B-cell Inhibitors Market for Non-oncology Diseases Share
In terms of indication, the B-cell inhibitors market for non-oncology diseases is distributed across ANCA, Graves' disease, hidradenitis suppurativa, immune thrombocytopenia, immunoglobulin nephropathy, membranous nephropathy, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, neuromyelitis optica, rheumatoid arthritis, sickle cell anemia, systemic lupus erythematosus, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. In the current year, the multiple sclerosis sub-segment holds the largest market share.
This is due to the fact that multiple inhibitors have received approval for this indication across different regions. Some of these approved drugs include alemtuzumab, baricitinib, belimumab and ocrelizumab. Further, we anticipate the market to witness a substantial increase in the share of immunoglobulin nephropathy sub-segment, growing at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period. This is because several B-cell Inhibitors are currently in the later stages of development and are likely to receive approval in the coming year.
North America Constitutes the Largest B-cell Inhibitors Market for Non-oncology Diseases Share
According to the B-cell inhibitors market for non-oncology diseases share analysis, North America is likely to capture the majority (~75%) of the B-cell Inhibitors Market for Non-oncology Diseases share in the current year.
This is because North America has developed advanced healthcare infrastructure that allows developers to carry out extensive clinical trials to collect data for regulatory approval. It is worth highlighting that the market in China is likely to have higher B-cell Inhibitors Market for Non-oncology Diseases growth rate (15%). This is due to the rapidly growing patient population, the rising incidence of various indications in this country.
B-CELL INHIBITORS MARKET FOR NON-ONCOLOGY DISEASES: KEY INSIGHTS
The report delves into the current state of the B-cell inhibitors market for non-oncology diseases and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry. Some key findings from the report include:
- The current market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; of these, 36% of B-Cell inhibitors are being developed by very large companies. Majority of the B cell inhibitors are presently being evaluated under phase II of clinical development; 50% of the inhibitors can be administered orally. A decent increase in the number of registered clinical trials has been observed in recent years; most of the trials evaluating B-cell inhibitors have been sponsored by industry players. The patent filing activity suggests that various industry and non-industry players are striving to safeguard their innovations within the B-cell inhibitors domain. The rising interest in this domain is also reflected by the number of partnerships that have been inked in the recent past, involving both international and local stakeholders. Assessment of the key drivers and barriers in the B-cell inhibitors market provides valuable insights to stakeholders, allowing them to enhance their offerings to adapt to the evolving needs. The overall opportunity within B-cell inhibitors market is anticipated to be well distributed across various key geographies, stage of development and indication. The B-cell inhibitors market in North America is expected to capture maximum share in the current year; further, close to 60% of the companies in this domain are offering inhibitors for multiple sclerosis. Driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders and focus on targeted therapy development, the B-cell inhibitors market in the US is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.0%, during the forecast period.
Players in the B-cell Inhibitors Market for Non-oncology Diseases
- AbbVie Amgen Bristol-Myers Squibb Celon Pharma Eli Lilly and Company Genentech GlaxoSmithKline Janssen Biotech KeyMed Biosciences Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Novartis Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Pfizer RemeGen Rigel Pharmaceuticals Roche Sanofi TG Therapeutics Vertex Pharmaceuticals
REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT
- The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants. Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT
- How many companies are currently engaged in this market? Which are the leading companies in this market? What is the current global capacity of developers? What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market? What is the current and future market size? What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
- Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report 15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old
COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- 4SC AB Science Abbott Laboratories AbbVie Alumis Amgen Arcutis Biotherapeutics Ascentage Pharma AstraZeneca Beijing Mabworks Biotech BeOne Medicines Biocad Biogen Biomea Fusion Bio-Thera Solutions Boehringer Ingelheim Bristol-Myers Squibb Calliditas Therapeutics Candid Therapeutics Celon Pharma Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Contineum Therapeutics Denali Therapeutics Eddingpharm Eli Lilly and Company Everest Medicines Excyte Biopharma FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Galapagos Galecto Biotech Genentech Genor Biopharma Genosco Gilead Sciences GlaxoSmithKline Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech Hutchison MediPharma IASO BioTherapeutics iLab I-MAB Biopharma Immunic Therapeutics Incyte InnoCare iOnctura Janssen Biotech Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech KeyMed Biosciences Kezar Life Sciences Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Lynk Pharmaceuticals Merck Minghui Pharmaceutical MorphoSys Newave Pharmaceuticals Nippon Shinyaku Novartis NS Pharma Ono Pharmaceuticals Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Pharming Group N.V. Priovant Therapeutics Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reistone Biopharma RemeGen Resolve Therapeutics Rigel Pharmaceuticals Roche Ryvu Therapeutics Sanofi Secura Bio Shanghai Celgen Bio-pharmaceutical Shanghai Escugen Biotechnology Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Simcere Pharmaceutical Sinocelltech SinoMab Bioscience Sinovent Taisho Pharmaceutical Takeda Teijin Pharma TG Therapeutics UCB Vera Therapeutics Vertex Pharmaceuticals Zenas BioPharma Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
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