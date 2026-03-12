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Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, And Alena Aliyeva Visit“Support For Living” Center


2026-03-12 04:50:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visited the “Support for Living” Center.

During the visit, they met with the children receiving services at the center, spoke with them, and inquired about their needs.

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AzerNews

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