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Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, And Alena Aliyeva Visit“Support For Living” Center
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visited the “Support for Living” Center.
During the visit, they met with the children receiving services at the center, spoke with them, and inquired about their needs.
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