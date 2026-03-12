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Bold New Poetry Collection MOUTHY By Kabal Celebrates Queer Identity, Voice, and Self-Reclamation
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Kabal’s debut poetry collection invites readers to embrace their truth without apology
Kabal is pleased to announce the release of MOUTHY: Poems In Defense Of Being Loud, Soft, Queer & Undeniable, a powerful new poetry and reflection collection that explores identity, vulnerability, survival, and the courage to reclaim one's voice.
MOUTHY blends contemporary poetry, affirmations, and guided reflections into a deeply personal yet widely resonant literary experience. The collection speaks to readers who have ever been told they were “too much” and learned to silence parts of themselves in order to belong.
Through lyrical prose and emotionally charged poetry, MOUTHY examines the quiet wounds created by being misunderstood, misnamed, or asked to shrink for the comfort of others. The book moves between confession and encouragement, tenderness and defiance, creating space for readers to rediscover the voices they once felt forced to hide.
Rooted in Black, queer, and femme lived experience, the collection explores themes of identity, softness, healing, and self-return. Each section invites readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the parts of themselves that were once suppressed. The result is a book that is both intimate and empowering, offering readers permission to take up space exactly as they are.
Rather than promising fearlessness, MOUTHY centers honesty. It honors the versions of ourselves that stayed quiet in order to survive while gently encouraging readers to release the belief that their worth must be negotiated or minimized.
This poetry collection will resonate strongly with readers of contemporary poetry, healing literature, and introspective writing that sits at the intersection of personal growth and creative expression. It speaks directly to those navigating identity, reclaiming confidence, and learning that softness and strength can exist together.
MOUTHY is not a demand to shout louder. It is an invitation to stop disappearing.
About the Author
Kabal is a creator whose work centers identity, expression, and authenticity. MOUTHY is their debut poetry collection, a body of work shaped by truths once whispered and the parts of self that had been hidden in order to survive. Through poetry that explores memory, body, becoming, and belonging, Kabal invites readers into the slow and tender work of learning to take up space without apology.
Connect with the Author
Website:
Facebook:
Instagram:
YouTube: @FashionablyKabal
TikTok: @fashionablykabal
MOUTHY: Poems In Defense Of Being Loud, Soft, Queer & Undeniable is available for purchase on Amazon and through major online retailers.
Book Details
Title: MOUTHY: Poems In Defense Of Being Loud, Soft, Queer & Undeniable
Author: Kabal
Publisher: Woodbridge Publishers
Publication Date: February 14, 2026
ISBN: 9781807044381
Genre: Poetry, LGBTQ+ Poetry, Contemporary Poetry, Identity / Personal Growth
Kabal is pleased to announce the release of MOUTHY: Poems In Defense Of Being Loud, Soft, Queer & Undeniable, a powerful new poetry and reflection collection that explores identity, vulnerability, survival, and the courage to reclaim one's voice.
MOUTHY blends contemporary poetry, affirmations, and guided reflections into a deeply personal yet widely resonant literary experience. The collection speaks to readers who have ever been told they were “too much” and learned to silence parts of themselves in order to belong.
Through lyrical prose and emotionally charged poetry, MOUTHY examines the quiet wounds created by being misunderstood, misnamed, or asked to shrink for the comfort of others. The book moves between confession and encouragement, tenderness and defiance, creating space for readers to rediscover the voices they once felt forced to hide.
Rooted in Black, queer, and femme lived experience, the collection explores themes of identity, softness, healing, and self-return. Each section invites readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the parts of themselves that were once suppressed. The result is a book that is both intimate and empowering, offering readers permission to take up space exactly as they are.
Rather than promising fearlessness, MOUTHY centers honesty. It honors the versions of ourselves that stayed quiet in order to survive while gently encouraging readers to release the belief that their worth must be negotiated or minimized.
This poetry collection will resonate strongly with readers of contemporary poetry, healing literature, and introspective writing that sits at the intersection of personal growth and creative expression. It speaks directly to those navigating identity, reclaiming confidence, and learning that softness and strength can exist together.
MOUTHY is not a demand to shout louder. It is an invitation to stop disappearing.
About the Author
Kabal is a creator whose work centers identity, expression, and authenticity. MOUTHY is their debut poetry collection, a body of work shaped by truths once whispered and the parts of self that had been hidden in order to survive. Through poetry that explores memory, body, becoming, and belonging, Kabal invites readers into the slow and tender work of learning to take up space without apology.
Connect with the Author
Website:
Facebook:
Instagram:
YouTube: @FashionablyKabal
TikTok: @fashionablykabal
MOUTHY: Poems In Defense Of Being Loud, Soft, Queer & Undeniable is available for purchase on Amazon and through major online retailers.
Book Details
Title: MOUTHY: Poems In Defense Of Being Loud, Soft, Queer & Undeniable
Author: Kabal
Publisher: Woodbridge Publishers
Publication Date: February 14, 2026
ISBN: 9781807044381
Genre: Poetry, LGBTQ+ Poetry, Contemporary Poetry, Identity / Personal Growth
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