Columbus Annual Report 2025
|DKK ́000
|2025
|2024
|∆%
|Dynamics 365
|899,147
|980,753
|-8%
|M3
|321,547
|320,982
|0%
|Digital Commerce
|173,384
|180,550
|-4%
|Data & AI
|90,992
|88,482
|3%
|Other Local Business
|21,283
|22,225
|-4%
|Total sale of services
|1,506,353
|1,592,992
|-5%
|Total sale of products
|70,103
|66,450
|5%
|Total net revenue
|1,576,456
|1,659,442
|-5%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK ́000
|2025
|2024
|∆%
|Sweden
|483,948
|507,141
|-5%
|Denmark
|367,435
|413,391
|-11%
|UK
|322,871
|316,975
|2%
|Norway
|195,010
|227,573
|-14%
|US
|98,984
|84,126
|18%
|Other
|37,008
|40,091
|-8%
|GDC
|1,097
|3,695
|-70%
|Total sale of services
|1,506,353
|1,592,992
|-5%
|Total sale of products
|70,103
|66,450
|5%
|Total net revenue
|1,576,456
|1,659,442
|-5%
Outlook for 2026
In 2026, we expect to return to growth and to continue improving earnings driven by enhanced efficiency and a continued focus on contract profitability. Our full year guidance for 2026 is as follows:
- Revenue growth of 5-10% EBITDA margin in the range of 8-10%
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 12 March 2025 at 13:00 CET. CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen will present and comment on the Group's financial and business performance.
To register for the webcast, which includes the option to ask questions in writing, please use this link
To register for the telephone conference, which includes the option to ask questions orally, please use this link
A recorded version of the presentation will be made available on-demand at Columbus Investor site as soon as possible after the event:
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
|
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
About Columbus
Columbus is an international consultancy headquartered in Denmark with more than 1,500 employees and 1,100 customers worldwide. Columbus delivers digital solutions supporting business-critical processes across industries such as Manufacturing, Retail, Food & Beverage, and Life Science. Services include Cloud Services, Data & AI, ERP, CRM, Digital Commerce, and Cybersecurity. Columbus has a local presence in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and global delivery – and is positioned to drive digital transformation and enable scalable growth.
Attachments
-
COLUMBUS-2025-12-31-en
Columbus Annual Report 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment