Art Market Reaches $59.6 Billion In 2025 As High-End Sales Drive Recovery

MENAFN - USA Art News) Laura Phipps Tapped to Lead the Gochman Family Collection as Director

Laura Phipps has been appointed director of the Gochman Family Collection, a leadership change announced in a headline published by ARTnews.

While details about Phipps's mandate were not included in the material available on the page, the director title typically indicates responsibility for the collection's strategic and operational priorities, from stewardship and cataloging to relationships with museums, scholars, and potential lending partners. In an art ecosystem where private collections increasingly function with the rigor of small institutions, the director role can be pivotal: it often determines how a collection is organized, how it is seen, and how it participates in the broader cultural conversation.

The ARTnews page carrying the announcement also included standard publisher information and reader prompts. A“Have a Tip?” message invited submissions through an anonymous form, reflecting the outlet's ongoing solicitation of leads from the public. The page further noted that ARTnews is part of Penske Media Corporation and included a © 2026 Art Media, LLC copyright line.

In addition, the page displayed extensive privacy and cookie-consent text, including references to“200 partners” and a menu of data-processing purposes and vendor categories, such as performance-related cookies and a list of“IAB Vendors.”

Phipps's appointment arrives at a moment when the governance of private collections is under heightened scrutiny and interest, as collectors and their organizations navigate questions of transparency, access, and long-term legacy planning. A director's approach can influence whether a collection remains largely private or becomes more visible through loans, collaborations, and educational initiatives - choices that increasingly shape how private holdings intersect with public museum culture.