US To Permanently Close Peshawar Consulate

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The US Department of State has announced that it will permanently close its consulate in Peshawar, which was America's closest diplomatic mission to Afghanistan prior to the 2001 invasion.

The department notified Congress this week of its intention to close the consulate, stating that the move would save $7.5 million annually without adversely affecting its ability to advance US national interests in Pakistan, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the review for the permanent closure began around a year ago, coinciding with plans by the administration of Donald Trump to scale back the activities of several federal agencies.

The Peshawar consulate employs 18 American diplomats and government personnel, along with 89 local staff.

The notice, dated Tuesday, said the department would spend $3 million to carry out the closure. More than half of that, $1.8 million, would cover the relocation of armoured trailers that had served as temporary office space.

The statement added that following the closure, consular services for US citizens and other applicants will be provided through the US Embassy in Islamabad, approximately 184 kilometres away.

The Peshawar mission will be the first US foreign diplomatic post to be fully closed as part of the State Department's restructuring process.

hz/sa