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Russia, India Explore SCO, BRICS Roles to Ease Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) Russia and India held discussions Wednesday on how multilateral groups like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS economic bloc could help reduce tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.
According to reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for a swift stabilization of the situation.
"They emphasized their support for the contribution of the SCO and BRICS to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.
The discussions follow a sharp rise in regional hostilities after the US and Israel launched major attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed over 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf states that host US military assets.
According to reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for a swift stabilization of the situation.
"They emphasized their support for the contribution of the SCO and BRICS to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.
The discussions follow a sharp rise in regional hostilities after the US and Israel launched major attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed over 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf states that host US military assets.
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