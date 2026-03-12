Azerbaijan Set To Introduce New State Standards In Energy Sector
Secretary of the Technical Committee Arif Nazarov stated that legal acts adopted in recent years in the field of standardization have made the development of new standards in the energy sector necessary.
During the meeting, which involved representatives from the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization and member institutions of the Technical Committee, participants carefully examined the opinions and proposals related to the final draft of the IEC 62933-2-1 standard, prepared by the Energy Market Regulatory Agency (EMTA).
The discussions also underscored the significance of nationalizing terminology specific to the Azerbaijani electric power sector.
At the meeting's conclusion, in light of the feedback and recommendations presented, the participants reached a consensus to approve 13 draft standards pertaining to the energy sector, and to forward them to the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization PLE for further review and consideration.
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