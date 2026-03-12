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Q3 2025 Dividend Exchange Rate


2026-03-12 03:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diversified Energy Company (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announced on November 3, 2025 a dividend in respect of the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 in the amount of 29 cents per share (the“Q3 2025 Dividend”.) The Company will pay the Q3 2025 Dividend on March 31, 2026, to those shareholders on the register on February 27, 2026.

The Company announces that shareholders who have elected to receive their dividends in GBP sterling will receive an equivalent dividend payment of 21.471 pence per share, based on the March 10, 2026 exchange rate of GBP 0.74039 =US $1.00.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company- +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris ...
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
FTI Consulting ...
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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