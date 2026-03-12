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Trump Says US Vigilance Over Mideast Straits After Naval Strikes on Iran

Trump Says US Vigilance Over Mideast Straits After Naval Strikes on Iran


2026-03-12 02:27:19
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that American forces are closely observing key straits in the Middle East, following military actions in which Iranian naval vessels were reportedly destroyed.

"Now we're going to look very strongly at the straits. The straits are in great shape. We've knocked out all of their boats. They have some missiles, but not very many," he told reporters, according to reports.

Trump added that he believes the United States is in "very good shape" amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

"The main thing is we have to win this," he said, emphasizing the administration’s focus on achieving victory in the operation.

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