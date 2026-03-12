Former Latvian President Describes Global Baku Forum As Valuable Platform For Dialogue
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the thirteenth Global Baku Forum, Zatlers emphasized the growing significance of the event.
“The forum is developing and becoming increasingly important, and of course, it is impossible not to note the difficult times in which we live. This year, we have all gathered here like one family, ready to work, discuss, and seek solutions in a situation where it is extremely difficult to find them. The Global Baku Forum is a very valuable event. Many thanks to Azerbaijan for hosting all of us,” he said.
Zatlers also noted that the forum serves as an important platform where participants can communicate openly with one another and exchange experiences.
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