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Guangzhou South China Printing Exhibition Preview: Inviting New And Old Customers To Visit And Appreciate UV Technology
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- From March 4th to 6th, 2026, the 32nd South China International Printing Industry Exhibition will grandly open in Area A of the China Import
and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. As the first full industry chain event of the printing and packaging industry at the beginning of
the year, this exhibition brings together numerous industry elites and innovative achievements. Yaguang will make a significant appearance
with its core product-the printing press-compatible UV/Led Uv Curing system -and warmly welcomes new and old customers to visit our booth for close communication, negotiation, and exploration of new industry opportunities.
The UV/LED UV curing system brought by Yaguang for this exhibition is specifically tailored for the transformation of traditional printing
enterprises. It enables rapid upgrades without the need to replace new equipment, significantly reducing transformation costs for enterprises. It is compatible with various models of traditional printing presses, demonstrating exceptional practicality.
The system employs high-efficiency LED beads and patented heat dissipation technology, eliminating ozone and mercury pollution, aligning with the industry's trend towards green and sustainable development. With instant curing and no preheating required, it effectively enhances
production efficiency, addressing issues such as printing color fading and poor adhesion. It is suitable for various substrates, including
paper and film, balancing both efficiency and quality.
At the exhibition site, we will bring our core exhibits to provide a more intuitive experience. Our professional technical team will be on
hand to answer your questions one-on-one, offer customized installation solutions, and explore new industry opportunities with you. We are
grateful for your past companionship and look forward to gathering with new and old customers in Pazhou to appreciate technological
innovations, seek cooperation opportunities, and jointly achieve capacity upgrades!
Exhibition Time: March 4th-March 6th, 2026
Exhibition Address: Area A, China Import and Export Fair Complex
Booth No.: C23, Hall 1.1.
We eagerly await your visit at the site!We eagerly await your visit at the site!
and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. As the first full industry chain event of the printing and packaging industry at the beginning of
the year, this exhibition brings together numerous industry elites and innovative achievements. Yaguang will make a significant appearance
with its core product-the printing press-compatible UV/Led Uv Curing system -and warmly welcomes new and old customers to visit our booth for close communication, negotiation, and exploration of new industry opportunities.
The UV/LED UV curing system brought by Yaguang for this exhibition is specifically tailored for the transformation of traditional printing
enterprises. It enables rapid upgrades without the need to replace new equipment, significantly reducing transformation costs for enterprises. It is compatible with various models of traditional printing presses, demonstrating exceptional practicality.
The system employs high-efficiency LED beads and patented heat dissipation technology, eliminating ozone and mercury pollution, aligning with the industry's trend towards green and sustainable development. With instant curing and no preheating required, it effectively enhances
production efficiency, addressing issues such as printing color fading and poor adhesion. It is suitable for various substrates, including
paper and film, balancing both efficiency and quality.
At the exhibition site, we will bring our core exhibits to provide a more intuitive experience. Our professional technical team will be on
hand to answer your questions one-on-one, offer customized installation solutions, and explore new industry opportunities with you. We are
grateful for your past companionship and look forward to gathering with new and old customers in Pazhou to appreciate technological
innovations, seek cooperation opportunities, and jointly achieve capacity upgrades!
Exhibition Time: March 4th-March 6th, 2026
Exhibition Address: Area A, China Import and Export Fair Complex
Booth No.: C23, Hall 1.1.
We eagerly await your visit at the site!We eagerly await your visit at the site!
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