DP World Reports Record $24.4 Billion Revenue And $6.4 Billion EBITDA For 2025
|Global Financial Performance
|
|2025
|2024
|Change (like-for-like at constant currency)
|Revenue
|24,422
|20,023
|13.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|6,430
|5,450
|16.8%
|EBIT
|4,066
|3,357
|22.1%
|Profit
|1,960
|1,483
|31.8%
|Profit Attributable to Owners
|1,072
|751
|42.7%
|ROCE
|9.9%
|8.9%
|-
|Like-for-like at constant currency adjusts for foreign exchange movements and the impact of acquisitions and disposals to aid comparability.
For additional information on the financial and operational results, please refer to:
|
For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website:
For media enquiries, please contact:
| Adal Mirza
Group Vice President
...
+971 50 628 7856
| Hakam Kherallah
Group Senior Manager
...
+971 50 552 2610
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LinkedIn:
| About DP World
DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.
In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.
WE MAKE TRADE FLOW
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