Three Brothers Arrested Over US Embassy Blast In Oslo: Police

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Norwegian police said Wednesday that three brothers had been arrested on suspicion of a "terrorist bombing" over a weekend explosion at the US embassy in Oslo, that caused minor damage but no injuries.

Police prosecutor Christian Hatlo told a press conference the brothers, who were Norwegian citizens of Iraqi origin, had been arrested in Oslo around 3.30pm (6.30pm UAE time), and that police were investigating the motive.

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"We are still working from several hypotheses. One of them is whether this is an order from a government entity," Hatlo said.

"This is quite natural given the target - the US embassy - and the security situation the world is in today," he said.

Hatlo said the investigation would seek to clarify exactly what roles the brothers, who were in their 20s and not previously known to police, had played.

"We believe that one of them is the person who placed the bomb outside the embassy and that the other two were complicit in the act," Hatlo told reporters.

Hatlo also said that they were also not ruling out links to "criminal networks".

In its annual threat assessment, the Norwegian security service PST said last month that Iran, which it considers one of the main threats to the country, could rely on "proxy actors," including "criminal networks," to commit acts.

The blast took place at around 1:00 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday at the entrance to the embassy's consular section.

US embassies have been placed on high alert in the Middle East due to American strikes on Iran. Several have faced attacks as Tehran responds by targeting industrial and diplomatic facilities.

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