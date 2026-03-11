Qatar Airways To Operate Dohasão Paulo Flight

Qatar Airways To Operate Dohasão Paulo Flight
The company said in a statement on its website that it will operate a limited number of flights departing from or arriving in Doha. Qatar's airspace is closed due to Iran's attacks on the country. The Iranians are targeting Qatar and other nations in the region in retaliation for the war with the United States and Israel.
The airline said it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the full and safe reopening of the country's airspace by the competent authorities. It explained that the announced flights are a temporary authorization, with limited operational corridors.
On the 12th, in addition to the flight to Brazil, Qatar Airways will operate flights from Doha to Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, New York, Frankfurt, Madrid, London, Beijing, Mumbai, Delhi, Islamabad, Colombo, Jakarta, and Manila. On the same day, there will also be flights from several parts of the world arriving in Doha, as well as on the 13th.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaAirbus
The post Qatar Airways to operate Doha–São Paulo flight appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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