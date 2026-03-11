Qatar Airways To Operate Dohasão Paulo Flight

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – With regular operations suspended due to the conflict in the Middle East, Qatar's airline, Qatar Airways, is operating a flight on Thursday (12) from Doha, the country's capital, to Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo. The return flight, departing from São Paulo and arriving in Qatar, will take place on Friday (13).

The company said in a statement on its website that it will operate a limited number of flights departing from or arriving in Doha. Qatar's airspace is closed due to Iran's attacks on the country. The Iranians are targeting Qatar and other nations in the region in retaliation for the war with the United States and Israel.

The airline said it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the full and safe reopening of the country's airspace by the competent authorities. It explained that the announced flights are a temporary authorization, with limited operational corridors.

On the 12th, in addition to the flight to Brazil, Qatar Airways will operate flights from Doha to Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, New York, Frankfurt, Madrid, London, Beijing, Mumbai, Delhi, Islamabad, Colombo, Jakarta, and Manila. On the same day, there will also be flights from several parts of the world arriving in Doha, as well as on the 13th.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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