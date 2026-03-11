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MCKL Rolls Out Open Day, Inviting Students And Parents To Discover Future-Ready Education Pathways
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Choosing the right college is one of the most important decisions a student will make. For those exploring quality pre-university and diploma pathways, Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) invites students and parents to its upcoming MCKL Open Day happening on 13 and 14 March 2026, from 9am to 5pm at both its Kuala Lumpur and Penang campuses.
With a long-standing reputation for academic excellence and holistic education, MCKL continues to empower students with programmes that open doors to universities worldwide while nurturing character and purpose.
During the two-day Open Day, visitors will have the opportunity to explore MCKL's range of top-tier Pre-U and Diploma programmes, speak directly with experienced lecturers, and receive personalised academic guidance to help them choose the pathway that best suits their ambitions.
Students can also take advantage of exclusive Open Day rebates, including RM500 rebates on selected programmes and RM2,000 rebates for Diploma programmes, available only during the Open Day period.
What to Expect at MCKL Open Day
Visitors to the campus can look forward to a variety of engaging and informative activities, including:
Meet MCKL Beyond Campus
For students who may not be able to attend the Open Day, MCKL will also be participating in several upcoming education fairs, providing another opportunity to meet the college's academic advisors and learn more about its programmes.
Visitors can meet the MCKL team at the following fairs:
Start Your Journey with Confidence
For over four decades, MCKL has built a strong reputation for nurturing students who excel academically while developing the values, character, and critical thinking skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.
Whether through its Open Day or education fairs, MCKL welcomes students and parents to discover how the college can be the launchpad for their future success.
To learn more, visit edu or speak to the MCKL team at the upcoming events.
With a long-standing reputation for academic excellence and holistic education, MCKL continues to empower students with programmes that open doors to universities worldwide while nurturing character and purpose.
During the two-day Open Day, visitors will have the opportunity to explore MCKL's range of top-tier Pre-U and Diploma programmes, speak directly with experienced lecturers, and receive personalised academic guidance to help them choose the pathway that best suits their ambitions.
Students can also take advantage of exclusive Open Day rebates, including RM500 rebates on selected programmes and RM2,000 rebates for Diploma programmes, available only during the Open Day period.
What to Expect at MCKL Open Day
Visitors to the campus can look forward to a variety of engaging and informative activities, including:
-
Discovering MCKL's Pre-University and Diploma programmes
Learning about MCKL as a Qualifications Scotland (QS) Approved Centre
Taking a Career Guidance Test
Meeting academic advisors for personalised consultations
Exploring available scholarships, financial aid and PTPTN loan options
Meet MCKL Beyond Campus
For students who may not be able to attend the Open Day, MCKL will also be participating in several upcoming education fairs, providing another opportunity to meet the college's academic advisors and learn more about its programmes.
Visitors can meet the MCKL team at the following fairs:
-
Coursemap Education Fair at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur – 14 & 15 March 2026
Sure Expo Education Fair at Midvalley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur – 28 & 29 March 2026
MEF Penang at Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Penang – 28 & 29 March 2026
Sure Expo Education Fair at Midvalley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur – 4 & 5 April 2026
Sure Expo Education Fair Midvalley Exhibition Centre, Johor Bahru – 11 & 12 April 2026
Start Your Journey with Confidence
For over four decades, MCKL has built a strong reputation for nurturing students who excel academically while developing the values, character, and critical thinking skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.
Whether through its Open Day or education fairs, MCKL welcomes students and parents to discover how the college can be the launchpad for their future success.
To learn more, visit edu or speak to the MCKL team at the upcoming events.
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