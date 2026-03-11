Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Prepares For Near-Term Transition From Exploration To Gold Production

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

Quebec-based LaFleur Minerals is preparing to move from exploration and development to final execution of its gold production strategy, at its sites in the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt of eastern Canada LaFleur released results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), guiding its robust production plans for the Swanson Gold Deposit The Swanson Gold Deposit has an updated indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 227koz of contained gold Gold's meteoric rise from around $2,000 per ounce four years ago to the market demand priced of around $5,000 strengthens the opportunity for LaFleur once production begins

District-scale gold explorer and near-term producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is preparing for restart of production of the precious metal from its sites in the renowned Abitibi greenstone belt of eastern Canada - one of the most prolific Archean belts in the world. With the company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) completed this month for its Swanson Gold Deposit in Québec, showing a capital-efficient project with strong economics by leveraging the company's 100%-owned and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill. At a base case gold price of US $2,750/oz, the PEA forecasts an after-tax IRR of 65%, C$101 million NPV (5%), a 1.8-year payback, and all-in sustaining costs of US $1,569/oz, the company is positioned for a robust restart of gold production by year end.

“As we prepare for pre-operational tests and system checks at the Beacon Gold Mill in the coming months, we are transitioning from pure exploration and development to gold production execution,” LaFleur Chief Executive Officer Paul Ténière stated in a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.