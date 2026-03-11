Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Appoints TMS, Neuroplasticity Researcher Joshua Brown MD, Phd, As Chief Medical Innovation Officer

Prof. Brown is a leading researcher in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) and currently serves as President of the Clinical TMS Society. His work explores how brain stimulation therapies can be enhanced through neuroplasticity-focused medications, including D-cycloserine, a component of NRx's investigational drug NRX‐101. Brown previously received funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) to study treatments for military personnel suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (“PTSD”). NRx is investigating a treatment approach combining ketamine, TMS, and hyperbaric oxygen in patients with PTSD and depression, with trials planned through its HOPE Therapeutics clinic network. The appointment reflects NRx's evolving strategy to integrate neuroscience research and clinical deployment in treatments for severe central nervous system disorders.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has appointed neurostimulation researcher Prof. Joshua C. Brown, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Innovation Officer, bringing a prominent academic voice in brain stimulation therapies into its leadership ranks ( ).

The company is developing treatments targeting central nervous system disorders including suicidal depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (“PTSD”). Brown's appointment signals a deeper focus on combining pharmacological approaches with device-based therapies designed to modify neural...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

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