Moi Underlines Families' Key Role In Safety Compliance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI), in a series of social media posts, has highlighted the co-operation of family members and their adherence to instructions issued by the relevant authorities to protect everyone and to face emergencies.

An MoI statement said: "The co-operation of family members and their adherence to the directives issued by the relevant authorities help protect everyone and enhance the community's ability to address the emerging developments with awareness and responsibility."

The statement further noted:“During emergencies, the older family members and those with medical conditions require greater care and attention at home. Make sure to check on them regularly.”

Meanwhile, MoI has once again emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic rules and public safety measures to protect lives and property and to reinforce the principle of collective responsibility and compliance with safety guidelines.

The statement said:“Adhering to traffic regulations and general safety is a civilised behaviour that protects lives and property. It reflects awareness of the principle of social responsibility and the co-operation of the members of society in following safety instructions.”

Furthermore, the ministry cautioned motorists that making loud noise from vehicles violates traffic law and disturbs others.“Your commitment to traffic rules and regulations reflects your awareness and helps maintain safety.”

It stated that motorists must comply with the instructions and regulations and refrain from making loud noises from vehicles to maintain public peace.

The ministry also stressed the importance of adhering to workplace safety guidelines and taking national alerts and warning messages seriously.

The statement said that it is important for everyone to adhere to all instructions at their workplace and follow the directions of the workplace security and safety team to enhance everyone's safety, which also reflects institutional discipline in the work environment.

MoI and other government entities have been regularly issuing directives and awareness messages to ensure public safety and security since the outbreak of regional tensions. They have time and again advised the public to rely only on official communication channels for the right information.

Ministry of Interior social media emergencies