Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Associated Banc-Corp
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by Associated Banc-Corp, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, to acquire American National Corporation, and thereby indirectly acquire American National Bank, both of Omaha, Nebraska.
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