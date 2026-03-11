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Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Associated Banc-Corp

Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Associated Banc-Corp


2026-03-11 11:00:49
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by Associated Banc-Corp, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, to acquire American National Corporation, and thereby indirectly acquire American National Bank, both of Omaha, Nebraska.

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The Federal Reserve

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