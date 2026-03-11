CT-388 Comprehensive Forecast On The Accelerating Market Growth For Obesity And Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus By 2034

[Las Vegas, United States] DelveInsight, a leader in healthcare research firm, has recently published an in-depth report on CT-388 providing insights into the drug market landscape and market forecast of CT-388 upto 2034.

Are you interested in finding out the projected market size of CT-388 in 2034? CT-388 Market Forecast

Key Factors Driving CT-388 Growth

1. Market Share Gains and New Patient Starts



CT-388 is still in clinical development, so it has not yet begun capturing market share in the commercial sense, but early data suggest strong potential.

Anticipated new patient starts will depend on Phase II/III results and regulatory approvals; however, the early Phase Ib results (healthy adults with obesity) show compelling efficacy, likely to drive strong interest among prescribers. Roche is pursuing aggressive development, physician/scientific community visibility, and scaling its obesity / metabolic disorder portfolio to position CT-388 as a future competitor to leading GLP-1 / GLP-1/GIP agonists.

2. Expansion across Key Indications



Obesity / Overweight: The primary indication under development; CT-388 has shown strong weight loss in Phase Ib in obese adult patients.

Type 2 Diabetes: An additional cohort and study arms are evaluating CT-388 in participants with obesity + T2D; early data suggest improvements in glucose homeostasis and normalization in pre-diabetes subgroups.

Comorbid Cardiometabolic Risk (“weight-related comorbidities”): Studies include participants with comorbidities (e.g., pre-diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia) to test if CT-388 can deliver benefits in those with overweight plus metabolic risk. Pipeline Developments: The molecule has a design feature (“biased signaling” with minimal β-arrestin coupling at GLP-1 and GIP receptors) intended to improve durability of effect, reduce receptor desensitization, and potentially improve tolerability. Future studies (Phase IIb/III) will test higher doses / longer durations to further define its profile.

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The CT-388 Market Report offers projected sales forecasts for CT-388 for indications until 2034, categorized across the 7MM i.e. United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report also provides extensive coverage and a competitive landscape analysis of competitors and marketed products indication. It also covers analyst views along with market drivers and barriers.

CT-388 Drug Summary

CT-388 is a once-weekly subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). CT-388 was designed to have potent activity on both the GLP-1 and GIP receptors but with minimal to no ß-arrestin recruitment on either receptor. This biased signaling significantly minimizes receptor internalization and consequent desensitization, which is expected to lead to prolonged pharmacological activity. It is currently being studied for the patients suffering from overweight/obesity with and without T2D. The report provides CT-388's sales, growth barriers and drivers, post usage and approvals in multiple indications. CT-388 is in the Phase II stage of clinical development for the treatment of patients with Obesity (NCT06525935) and Type 2 diabetes mellitus (NCT06628362).

CT-388 Recent Developments



In September 2025, Swiss drug maker Roche signaled its ambition to join Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk at the top of the booming weight-loss market, as it advanced one of its experimental obesity drugs into a late-stage trial. Roche's decision to begin a Phase III trial of its experimental obesity drug CT-388 marks a major step in its push to break into the fast-growing obesity drug market that some analysts estimate will be worth USD 150 billion annually by the early 2030's. In May 2024, Genentech announced positive results from the Phase Ib clinical trial of CT-388, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The study found that a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 over 24 weeks resulted in significant weight loss in healthy adults with obesity compared to placebo. The weight loss achieved with CT-388 was clinically meaningful, with a mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% (p-value < 0.001). At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved a weight loss of >5%, 85% achieved >10%, 70% achieved >15%, and 45% achieved >20%. The treatment was well tolerated, with mild to moderate gastrointestinal-related adverse events being the most common, consistent with the incretin class of medicines that CT-388 belongs to.

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What is CT-388 Prescribed for?

CT-388 is an investigational therapy being developed primarily for the treatment of Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. It is designed as a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist, meaning it activates two key metabolic hormone pathways that help regulate blood sugar levels, appetite, and energy balance. By stimulating these receptors, CT-388 aims to improve glucose control, promote weight loss, and enhance metabolic health. The therapy is currently being evaluated in clinical studies to determine its safety, efficacy, and potential role as a next-generation treatment for metabolic disorders.

CT-388 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of CT-388 for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2020 to 2034.

CT-388 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of CT-388 for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates. Report also includes important insights on regulatory milestones and other developmental activities related.

Do you know your drug's competitive positioning against CT-388? CT-388 Drugs Insights

CT-388 Competitive Landscape

The report offers insights into the key players and companies actively engaged in the development of the specified indication. It provides valuable information regarding the competitive positioning of the CT-388.

CT-388 Market Size in the US

A dedicated section of the report focuses on the expected market size of CT-388 for the United States. DelveInsight's analysis includes market trends, growth projections, and key factors influencing the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive perspective for stakeholders.

Why you should buy CT-388 Market Report



The report provides future market assessments for CT-388 for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in the 7 Major Markets, Advance qualitative analysis like SWOT, expert analysts' views, detailed overview of market competitors, and short analysis of other emerging therapies.

Leading CT-388 for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus forecasted market data will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CT-388

Discover the competitive landscape of CT-388 through 7MM

Get a Thorough Analysis of the CT-388 Development pipeline, Safety & Efficacy of the CT-388, and ROA

Thorough CT-388 market forecast will help understand how drug is competing with other emerging CT-388

Get analysis of the CT-388 clinical trial advancements and the detailed clinical assessment, regulatory and commercial assessment Drug Market forecasts are calculated after taking into consideration KOL viewpoints

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