Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Set For Robust Growth By 2034 Amid Advancing Therapeutics Landscape Delveinsight

The dynamics of the autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as XRx-008 (Xortx Therapeutics), CYX082 (Novartis), AZD1613 (AstraZeneca), VX-407 (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), ABBV-CLS-628 (Calico Life Sciences/AbbVie), and others and increasing cases of ADPKD during the forecast period (2025–2034).

Recently published Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease emerging drugs, market share of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney diseaseindividual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Summary

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the ADPKD Market



Rising Prevalence of ADPKD: The increasing prevalence of ADPKD worldwide is a major factor driving market growth. As per the estimates, the US accounted for approximately 145K diagnosed prevalent cases of ADPKD in 2024. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2025-2034) due to the aging population, advancements in genetic testing, and diagnostic tools.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Technological advances in diagnostic procedures due to an increasing focus on early diagnosis have reduced undiagnosed cases, thus persistently rising cases of diagnosed ADPKD offer opportunities to companies to launch new therapies in the market.

Role of Biomarkers in Early Risk Stratification of ADPKD: Identification of biomarkers for early detection of ADPKD patients at high risk for progression will help better manage ADPKD patients and prevent their progression. Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies: The dynamics of the ADPKD market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as XRx-008 (Xortx Therapeutics), CYX082 (Novartis), AZD1613 (AstraZeneca), VX-407 (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), ABBV-CLS-628 (Calico Life Sciences), and others.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Analysis



Currently, there is no definitive cure for ADPKD. Most existing treatment strategies are aimed at managing disease-related complications, slowing the decline in kidney function, and reducing the rate of cyst growth.

For patients with hypertension associated with ADPKD, specialists commonly prescribe angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs).

In these patients, such medications may offer greater benefits in maintaining kidney function and lowering the risk of left ventricular hypertrophy compared with other antihypertensive treatments.

At present, JYNARQUE/JINARC (tolvaptan), developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical, is the only therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with rapidly progressing ADPKD.

However, its use is limited by a restricted distribution program because of several contraindications, and it carries a boxed warning for patients with cirrhosis or impaired liver function.

Concerns related to its safety and effectiveness across diverse patient populations, along with uncertainty regarding its ability to significantly reduce the need for kidney transplantation, remain challenges.

Additionally, the high cost of treatment adds further complexity to its accessibility and adoption. The pipeline of emerging treatments for ADPKD shows promise, with mid-late stage products such as Xortx Therapeutics' XRx-008, Novartis' CYX082, AstraZeneca's AZD1613, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' VX-407, Calico Life Sciences' ABBV-CLS-628, and others, demonstrating the potential to significantly impact the market and potentially revolutionize the treatment approach for ADPKD.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the ADPKD drugs under development include XRx-008 (Xortx Therapeutics), CYX082 (Novartis), AZD1613 (AstraZeneca), VX-407 (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), ABBV-CLS-628 (Calico Life Sciences), and others.

Xortx Therapeutics' XRx-008 is a proprietary formulation of oxypurinol developed by Xortx under its granted formulation patent. It is designed for once-daily administration to reduce uric acid production by inhibiting xanthine oxidase, which may help limit chronic kidney damage associated with the progression of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). Recently, Xortx reported positive topline results from the XRX-OXY-101 bridging study, which aimed to evaluate the safety profile and relative bioavailability of the XRx-008 formulation. The candidate may follow the FDA 505(b)(2) pathway, enabling development of a reformulated version of oxypurinol with improved bioavailability and better tolerability compared with Allopurinol, potentially supporting regulatory approval.

Novartis' CYX082, on the other hand, is a next-generation oligonucleotide therapy being developed for ADPKD that is designed to inhibit miR-17 while preferentially targeting the kidney. In preclinical studies, treatment with CYX082 has demonstrated strong efficacy, including improvements in kidney function, reductions in kidney size, and better overall indicators of disease severity. It has also shown a more favorable pharmacologic profile compared with the first-generation compound developed by Regulus Therapeutics.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the ADPKD market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the ADPKD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market



In November 2025, Renasant Bio announced that it had launched to drive the development of next-generation treatments targeting autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a major inherited cause of end-stage renal failure.

In November 2025, Calico Life Sciences LLC revealed that the FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation to ABBV-CLS-628, a potential therapy aimed at treating ADPKD.

In October 2025, Calico Life Sciences LLC announced that ABBV-CLS-628, a potential therapy for ADPKD, had received Fast Track Designation from the FDA. In March 2025, Regulus Therapeutics announced the successful completion of its Phase 1b Multiple-Ascending Dose(MAD) clinical trial of Farabursen (RGLS8429), a treatment candidate for ADPKD.

What is Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease?

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) is a common inherited kidney disorder characterized by the progressive development of numerous fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys. These cysts gradually enlarge over time, causing the kidneys to increase in size and lose their ability to function properly. ADPKD is primarily caused by mutations in the PKD1 or PKD2 genes and follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern, meaning a person only needs to inherit one copy of the mutated gene from a parent to develop the condition. The disease typically manifests in adulthood and may lead to symptoms such as high blood pressure, flank pain, blood in the urine, kidney stones, and progressive kidney failure. Over time, many patients with ADPKD may develop complications, including chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, often requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation for management.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The ADPKD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ADPKD patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The ADPKD treatment market reportproffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD Total Treated Cases of ADPKD

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Forecast Report Metrics



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation: Total diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD, Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD, and Total Treated Cases of ADPKD

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Size in 2024: USD 1.4 Billion

Key Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Companies: Xortx Therapeutics, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Calico Life Sciences, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others Key Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies: XRx-008, CYX082, AZD1613, VX-407, ABBV-CLS-628, JYNARQUE/JINARC, and others

Scope of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Key Insights

2. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

7. Disease Overview: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

8. Treatment and Guidelines

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Patient Journey

11. Marketed Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies

12. Emerging Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies

13. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market: 7MM Analysis

14. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Unmet Needs

15. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market SWOT Analysis

16. KOL Views on Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

17. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Access And Reimbursement

18. Bibliography

19. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report Methodology

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