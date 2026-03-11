Autistic Disorder Pipeline Expands With 25+ Companies And 25+ Therapies In Development Across Clinical Stages, Reveals Delveinsight

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"Autistic Disorder Pipeline"Key Autistic Disorder companies include AbbVie, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Stalicla SA, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Paxmedica, SciSparc, Scioto Biosciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurotech International, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Axial Therapeutics Inc., and several others.

DelveInsight's “Autistic Disorder Pipeline Insight 2026” publication offers detailed insights into more than 25 companies and 25+ pipeline therapies shaping the Autistic Disorder treatment landscape. The report presents comprehensive profiles of drugs under development, including both clinical-stage and preclinical candidates. In addition, it evaluates pipeline therapies based on product category, development stage, route of administration, and molecular classification. The study also identifies inactive or discontinued pipeline candidates within this therapeutic area.

Explore the newest investigational therapies and treatment advancements within the Autistic Disorder pipeline. Access DelveInsight's in-depth report today! @

Key Highlights from the Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report



On January 15, 2026, Universidad San Francisco de Quito announced the launch of a clinical study aimed at evaluating the impact of Saccharomyces boulardii (Sb) supplementation on Ecuadorian children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who also experience digestive issues. Saccharomyces boulardii is a probiotic microorganism known for its potential health benefits. The trial primarily seeks to determine whether Sb can enhance intestinal health, immune defense, nutritional status, and behavioral outcomes among participants. Researchers will compare the same children during periods with and without probiotic intake to examine changes in digestive symptoms, immune function, nutrition, and behavioral patterns. Participants will consume Saccharomyces boulardii for four months, followed by another four-month period without supplementation. Throughout the study, participants will provide stool, urine, and blood samples, and a multidisciplinary team consisting of medical, nutritional, and psychological experts will monitor them at least five times during the trial.

On January 7, 2026, Children's Hospital of Orange County began a clinical study designed to assess the initial proof of concept, safety profile, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of suramin sodium (KZ101) administered through repeated intravenous infusions in males aged 5–14 years diagnosed with ASD. The trial will be conducted across approximately three clinical sites, each enrolling about 15 participants. The total planned enrollment is around 45 patients, with approximately 36 participants expected to complete the study.

DelveInsight's Autistic Disorder pipeline analysis highlights a dynamic research landscape, with more than 25 active companies working on the development of over 25 investigational therapies targeting Autistic Disorder.

Key organizations involved in Autistic Disorder drug development include AbbVie, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Stalicla SA, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Paxmedica, SciSparc, Scioto Biosciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurotech International, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Axial Therapeutics Inc., and several others. Prominent therapies currently being explored in the Autistic Disorder pipeline include Aripiprazole, Sapropterin, Kuvan®, Fluoxetine, Atomoxetine, Terpenes-Enriched CBD-Predominant Oil, L1-79, Midomafetamine HCl, Cannabidivarin, and additional investigational candidates.

Stay updated with the latest developments in the Autistic Disorder treatment pipeline. Gain insights into clinical trials, emerging drugs, and key industry players with DelveInsight @ Autistic Disorder Treatment Drugs @

The Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report presents a comprehensive overview of the disease, the current drug development landscape, and an in-depth therapeutic evaluation of leading investigational treatments. It also identifies the key unmet medical needs associated with Autistic Disorder.

Autistic Disorder Overview

Autistic Disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that belongs to the broader Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) category. The disorder is marked by difficulties in social communication, interpersonal interaction, and behavioral patterns, typically emerging during early childhood and continuing throughout an individual's lifetime. Individuals affected by autistic disorder may experience challenges in interpreting social signals, maintaining eye contact, and engaging in reciprocal conversations. Language development can sometimes be delayed, and communication abilities may vary widely-some individuals may have minimal verbal communication, while others may speak fluently but struggle with the social aspects of language use.

Autistic Disorder Emerging Drugs Profile

Cariprazine: AbbVie

Cariprazine is classified as an atypical antipsychotic medication. Its therapeutic effects are believed to arise from its partial agonist activity at dopamine D2 receptors and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, along with its antagonistic action at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. The drug also demonstrates strong affinity for dopamine D3 receptors, where it acts as a partial agonist. Cariprazine undergoes metabolism primarily via the CYP3A4 enzyme, producing Desmethyl Cariprazine (DCAR), which is subsequently converted into Didesmethyl Cariprazine (DDCAR) through the same metabolic pathway. Both metabolites exhibit pharmacological activity similar to the parent compound. At present, Cariprazine is being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Autistic Disorder.

L1-79: Yamo Pharmaceuticals

L1-79 is an innovative therapeutic candidate designed to address the core symptoms of autism. Earlier open-label studies involving patients with autism indicated that L1-79 is a well-tolerated oral therapy with the potential to alleviate key symptoms associated with the disorder. A recently completed Phase II clinical study evaluated multiple independent efficacy endpoints using validated psychometric tools. The findings demonstrated encouraging improvements in several core symptom domains, particularly those related to social interaction, despite the short duration of treatment and limited patient population. These positive findings led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting the therapy Fast Track designation in May 2018. Currently, L1-79 is in Phase II clinical development for Autistic Disorder.

STP1: Stalicla SA

STP1 is a fixed-dose combination therapy consisting of the PDE4/3 inhibitor ibudilast and the NKCC1 antagonist bumetanide. It has been identified as a potential therapeutic match for a subgroup of ASD patients classified as phenotype 1. The therapy has successfully completed Phase 1b clinical trials, demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The trial results also indicated improvements in executive brain function, memory performance, and autism severity scores. STP1 is currently progressing through Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Autistic Disorder.

Explore innovative treatment strategies and ongoing clinical trials in the Autistic Disorder pipeline. Access DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ New Autistic Disorder Drugs @

The Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report delivers detailed insights into companies developing therapies aimed at treating Autistic Disorder and summarizes the number of pipeline assets being developed by each organization.

It categorizes therapeutic candidates according to early, mid, and late stages of development for Autistic Disorder treatment.

Companies involved in Autistic Disorder drug development are actively pursuing targeted therapeutic strategies, including both active projects and inactive or discontinued programs.

Pipeline drugs are analyzed based on development stage, route of administration, target receptor, treatment approach (monotherapy or combination therapy), mechanism of action, and molecular class. The report also includes a comprehensive review of strategic collaborations, including company-to-company and company-to-academic partnerships, along with licensing agreements and financial investments supporting the advancement of the Autistic Disorder therapeutic landscape.

Autistic Disorder Companies

Key companies engaged in Autistic Disorder drug development include AbbVie, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Stalicla SA, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Paxmedica, SciSparc, Scioto Biosciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurotech International, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Axial Therapeutics Inc., and others.

The Autistic Disorder pipeline report evaluates investigational therapies based on their routes of administration (ROA). These include:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Autistic Disorder pipeline products are also categorized by molecule type, including:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecules

Monoclonal antibodies

Peptides

Polymers Gene therapies

Discover the future direction of Autistic Disorder treatment. Learn about innovative therapies, pipeline advancements, and key industry stakeholders with DelveInsight's expert insights @ Autistic Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers @

Scope of the Autistic Disorder Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Companies: AbbVie, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Stalicla SA, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Paxmedica, SciSparc, Scioto Biosciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurotech International, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Axial Therapeutics Inc., and others.

Pipeline Therapies: Aripiprazole, Sapropterin, Kuvan®, Fluoxetine, Atomoxetine, Terpenes-Enriched CBD-Predominant Oil, L1-79, Midomafetamine HCl, Cannabidivarin, and other candidates.

Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Development Stage: Discovery, Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay updated on the latest advancements in Autistic Disorder therapies and clinical research. Download DelveInsight's detailed pipeline report today! @ Autistic Disorder Companies, Key Products, and Unmet Needs @

Table of Contents



Introduction

Executive Summary

Autistic Disorder: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Autistic Disorder – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

Cariprazine: AbbVie

Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

L1-79: Yamo Pharmaceuticals

Early-Stage Products (Phase I)

STP1: Stalicla SA

Preclinical and Discovery-Stage Products

Inactive Products

Autistic Disorder Key Companies

Autistic Disorder Key Products

Autistic Disorder – Unmet Needs

Autistic Disorder – Market Drivers and Barriers

Autistic Disorder – Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Autistic Disorder Analyst Views

Autistic Disorder Key Companies Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a prominent healthcare-focused market research and consulting organization that delivers high-quality market intelligence and analytical insights to help clients make informed strategic decisions. Backed by a team of experienced industry professionals and extensive expertise in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, the company provides customized research solutions and actionable insights to organizations worldwide. Partner with DelveInsight to access accurate, reliable, and real-time market intelligence and remain ahead in an evolving healthcare landscape.