Schizophrenia Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 55+ Pharma Companies Progress Novel Therapies Toward Market Entry, Finds Delveinsight Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Karuna Therapeutics

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"Schizophrenia – Pipeline Insight, 2026"DelveInsight's latest report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies, such as Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Karuna Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., MapLight Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma, Cyclerion Therapeutics, and others, developing several pipeline drugs in the schizophrenia pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight's“Schizophrenia – Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the schizophrenia pipeline landscape. It covers the schizophrenia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the latest breakthroughs in the schizophrenia treatment landscape. Learn more about the evolving schizophrenia pipeline today @

Key Takeaways from the Schizophrenia Pipeline Report



In December 2025, Reviva Pharmaceuticals provided regulatory update on brilaroxazine, emphasizing broad efficacy across symptom domains and favorable safety in over 900 subjects from Phase 2/3 trials.

In December 2025, Phase 3 CONVOKE study of CT-155 (Boehringer Ingelheim/Click Therapeutics) digital therapeutic showed significant reduction in negative symptoms (CAINS-MAP improvement of 6.8 vs. 4.2 points; p=0.0003), high engagement, and clean safety profile.

In June 2025, MIT/Lyndra Therapeutics' once-weekly oral risperidone capsule advanced toward Phase 3 completion ahead of potential FDA approval for schizophrenia.

DelveInsight's Schizophrenia Pipeline Insight report depicts a robust pipeline landscape with 55+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for schizophrenia treatment.

The leading schizophrenia companies include Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Karuna Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., MapLight Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma, Cyclerion Therapeutics, and others. Promising schizophrenia therapies include Ulotaront (SEP-363856), Emraclidine, KarXT, Iclepertin, CY-6463, MK-8189, ML-007, VLT-015, and others.

Download for updates and the latest revolution in schizophrenia care @ Schizophrenia Clinical Trials Assessment

Schizophrenia Emerging Drugs Profile

Ulotaront (SEP-363856): Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Ulotaront is an investigational trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) agonist with additional activity at the 5-HT1A receptor. Unlike traditional antipsychotics, which primarily target dopamine receptors, ulotaront represents a novel mechanism that may provide antipsychotic efficacy with a potentially improved safety profile. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Emraclidine: AbbVie

Emraclidine is a selective muscarinic M4 receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) designed to target cholinergic pathways implicated in schizophrenia. By selectively activating M4 receptors, emraclidine aims to improve psychotic symptoms while minimizing adverse effects associated with dopamine-blocking antipsychotics. The therapy is currently being investigated in Phase II clinical studies.

For more information on the schizophrenia emerging drugs profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive Schizophrenia Pipeline Insight report.

The Schizophrenia Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for schizophrenia, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for schizophrenia treatment.

Schizophrenia companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Schizophrenia drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the schizophrenia market.

Learn more about schizophrenia drug opportunities in our comprehensive schizophrenia pipeline report @ Schizophrenia treatmetent unmet needs

Schizophrenia Companies

There are 55+ key companies, such as Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Karuna Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., MapLight Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma, Cyclerion Therapeutics, and others, developing therapies for schizophrenia, with several candidates advancing through Phase II and Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's schizophrenia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration (ROA). Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Intramuscular

Schizophrenia products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Monoclonal antibody

Peptides Small molecule

Discover the latest advancements in schizophrenia treatment @ Schizophrenia Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Schizophrenia Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Schizophrenia companies: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Karuna Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., MapLight Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma, Cyclerion Therapeutics, and others

Schizophrenia therapies: Ulotaront, Emraclidine, KarXT, Iclepertin, CY-6463, MK-8189, ML-007, VLT-015, and others

Schizophrenia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Schizophrenia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Schizophrenia: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Schizophrenia – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Schizophrenia Key Companies

Schizophrenia Key Products

Schizophrenia Unmet Needs

Schizophrenia Market Drivers and Barriers

Schizophrenia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Schizophrenia Analyst Views

Appendix