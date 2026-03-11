Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

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"Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia – Pipeline Insight, 2026"DelveInsight's latest report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies, including Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Biokine Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Sana Biotechnology, Novartis, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and others, developing several pipeline drugs in the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight's“Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia – Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) pipeline landscape. It covers the chronic myeloid leukemia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the latest breakthroughs in the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia treatment landscape. Learn more about the evolving CML pipeline today @

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report



In March 2026, Top-line results from the Phase 3 ADVANCE-2 trial showed that pimavanserin did not achieve the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement over placebo in the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

On January 08, 2026, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center initiated a Phase II clinical trial studying the effect of ASTX727 (decitabine and cedazuridine) in combination with dasatinib in treating patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) or BCR-ABL-positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in chronic phase.

On January 06, 2026, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study constituted of two stages: Treatment-Free Remission 1 (TFR1) and Treatment-Free Remission 2 (TFR2). The purpose of the TFR1 stage is to assess the effect of nilotinib reduced to half the standard dose for 12 months on treatment-free remission in patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia treated with first-line nilotinib who reached a sustained deep molecular response before entering the study.

DelveInsight's Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia treatment.

The leading Chronic Myeloid Leukemia companies include Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Biokine Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Sana Biotechnology, Novartis, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and others. Promising Chronic Myeloid Leukemia therapies include Imatinib mesylate, Dasatinib, Nilotinib, Decitabine (5-aza-2'deoxycytidine/ASTX727), Asciminib, Bosutinib, Peginterferon alfa-2a and others.

Download for updates and the latest revolution in chronic myeloid leukemia care @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trials Assessmen

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs Profile

Asciminib: Novartis

Asciminib is a first-in-class BCR-ABL1 inhibitor that works by a distinct mechanism from all currently approved tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Rather than targeting the ATP-binding site of the BCR-ABL1 kinase, asciminib specifically targets the ABL myristoyl pocket (STAMP), locking the kinase in an inactive conformation. This allosteric mechanism confers activity against a broad spectrum of BCR-ABL1 mutations, including T315I, which is resistant to most approved TKIs. Asciminib is being evaluated in clinical trials for patients with CML in chronic phase, including those who have failed two or more prior TKI therapies.

Dasatinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb / M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Dasatinib is a second-generation BCR-ABL and Src family kinase inhibitor used to treat CML and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It inhibits BCR-ABL and several other kinases by binding to both the active and inactive conformations of the ABL kinase domain. Dasatinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in combination with ASTX727 (decitabine/cedazuridine) in patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ or BCR-ABL-positive CML in chronic phase. The combination aims to leverage the hypomethylating activity of ASTX727 alongside dasatinib's kinase inhibition to improve outcomes and potentially facilitate deeper molecular responses.

For more information on the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs Profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insigh report.

The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia treatment.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market.

Learn more about Chronic Myeloid Leukemia drug opportunities in our comprehensive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline report @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Unmet Needs

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Companies

There are 20+ key companies, such as Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Biokine Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Sana Biotechnology, Novartis, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and others, developing therapies for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, with Novartis having its CML drug candidate in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

DelveInsight's Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal Molecule Type

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule Product Type

Discover the latest advancements in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia treatment @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective

Scope of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Companies: Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Biokine Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Sana Biotechnology, Novartis, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and others.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapies: Imatinib mesylate, Dasatinib, Nilotinib, Decitabine (ASTX727), Asciminib, Bosutinib, Peginterferon alfa-2a and others.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

9. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

11. Inactive Products

12. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Key Companies

13. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Key Products

14. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Unmet Needs

15. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers

16. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Analyst Views

18. Appendix