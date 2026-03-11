MENAFN - GetNews)



Watershed Pools announced it has earned the prestigious Best in Show title and multiple Gold Design Awards from the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) Georgia Chapter. This sweep of top honors reinforces Watershed Pools' reputation as the premier builder of luxury custom pools and elevated outdoor living environments throughout Marietta and the greater Atlanta area.

The company's latest honors include a standout 2025 Best in Show project, one of the signature builds behind its multiple pool design awards, featuring a custom pool, oversized spa, and expansive tanning shelf, anchored by a dramatic vanishing-edge wall. The design required advanced planning and detailed engineering, including a substantial catch basin and complex plumbing, to achieve a seamless waterline and a refined resort-style finish.

Watershed Pools' awards page also showcases additional category wins spanning geometric pool design, vanishing-edge craftsmanship, and architectural achievement. These distinctions reflect the brand's consistent focus on building pools that look exceptional while performing reliably, balancing aesthetics with the behind-the-scenes technical work that protects water quality, circulation, and overall system efficiency.







For homeowners searching for a builder recognized for multiple pool design awards, the difference often comes down to the process. Watershed Pools takes a design-forward approach that prioritizes cohesive outdoor spaces, in which pool geometry, hardscaping, lighting, and water features work together visually and functionally. The company's portfolio emphasizes crisp lines, intentional material selections, and integrated elements that elevate the property as a whole.

Key features found across Watershed Pools' award-winning designs include:



Vanishing-edge walls engineered for smooth, consistent flow

Oversized spas and tanning ledges designed for comfort and usability

Custom water elements and specialty lighting integration

Premium tile, coping, and finish selections for a polished look

Cohesive layouts that complement the home's architecture and landscape Performance-minded builds that support long-term reliability and enjoyment



Homeowners and design partners can explore the full awards gallery and project details by visiting the company's Awards pa ge.