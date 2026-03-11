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CMP150 Planetary Concrete Mixer Formula Research In South Korea


2026-03-11 07:09:33
(MENAFN- GetNews) The vertical-axis planetary concrete mixer utilizes a composite motion mechanism of“planetary motion + self-rotation,” achieving highly uniform and efficient concrete mixing. It is widely applicable to the preparation of various concrete types, including ordinary concrete, dry-mix concrete, and UHPC (ultra-high performance concrete).

The equipment used in this project is the CMP150 small laboratory concrete mixer, suitable for formula debugging and concrete performance research.



Advantages of using a vertical-axis planetary mixer: convenient operation, capable of mixing various materials, and suitable for scientific research and experimental scenarios.

CONELE small and standard planetary concrete mixers cover a complete range of applications, from laboratory research and development to industrial-scale production:

High mixing quality: Utilizes a planetary motion mechanism to achieve 360° mixing without dead zones, improving material uniformity and enhancing the performance of the final product.

Wide range of applications: Can be used for ordinary concrete, high-performance concrete, dry-mix concrete, UHPC, precast components, etc.

Strong modularity and on-site adaptability: Performs particularly well in on-site deployment and mobile production lines.

Supports both R&D and production purposes: Covers everything from small-scale laboratory mixers to large-scale industrial models.

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