CMP150 Planetary Concrete Mixer Formula Research In South Korea
The equipment used in this project is the CMP150 small laboratory concrete mixer, suitable for formula debugging and concrete performance research.
Advantages of using a vertical-axis planetary mixer: convenient operation, capable of mixing various materials, and suitable for scientific research and experimental scenarios.
CONELE small and standard planetary concrete mixers cover a complete range of applications, from laboratory research and development to industrial-scale production:
High mixing quality: Utilizes a planetary motion mechanism to achieve 360° mixing without dead zones, improving material uniformity and enhancing the performance of the final product.
Wide range of applications: Can be used for ordinary concrete, high-performance concrete, dry-mix concrete, UHPC, precast components, etc.
Strong modularity and on-site adaptability: Performs particularly well in on-site deployment and mobile production lines.
Supports both R&D and production purposes: Covers everything from small-scale laboratory mixers to large-scale industrial models.
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