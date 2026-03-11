The Bed Bug Pros Celebrates Ten Years Of Serving Customers In Ohio

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The Bed Bug Pros, Northeast Ohio's Only Full Service, A+ BBB Rated Bed Bug Exterminator, Celebrates their 10th Year of Business

The Early Days

The Bed Bug Pros (thebedbugpros) was founded in January, 2016. Locally owned and operated, The Bed Bug Pros started as a“heat treatment” only bed bug service. In the beginning, Sonny put his experience as an electrical apprentice to work. Consulting with a company in Arizona, he received training and certifications to operate the heat treatment equipment and founded one of the first bed bug companies in the area.

Levy also joined the team, and was one of the only bed bug detection canines in Northeast Ohio! She was rescued from a shelter, and trained by a scent detection handler in Arizona as well. Levy and Sonny made the journey home to open their doors in January, 2016.

Quickly realizing that heat couldn't be the only tool in the toolbox, Sonny became licensed as both an organization and individual applicator by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. This provided the proper training and licensing to allow Sonny to use all effective means for bed bug extermination.

A Decade of Service

In the last 10 years, The Bed Bug Pros have established a proven track record as the only full service, bed bug specific extermination company in the area.

The Bed Bug Pros is A+ rated on the Better Business Bureau, and licensed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Sonny is the licensed applicator, and completes each treatment process from start to finish.

In addition, The Bed Bug Pros has the only NESDCA Certified Bed Bug Detection K9 in the Cleveland area! Arrow joined the family in 2023, and trained with a local dog trainer. He was rescued by Marilyn's Voice, and quickly showed that he was up for the training task! He has received his annual NESDCA certification twice thus far (2024, 2025). He will return to NESDCA in 2026 for his next annual renewal.

The Bed Bug Pros serves both residential and business customers in Lake County, Ashtabula County, Geauga County, Cuyahoga County and Warren area / Trumbull County.

Proven Process for Residential Customers

In the last 10 years, The Bed Bug Pros have developed and fine tuned a dynamic process to treating bed bug infestations.

Bed bug extermination services must use a combination of treatment methods to be effective;



Traditional chemical extermination

Organic / biological treatment

Heat and steam treatments

Bed bug junk removal Bed bug K9 inspection services

The number one goal is to provide customers with an effective, affordable treatment method to reclaim their home or business, and put bed bugs in the rear view mirror.

In addition to providing a comprehensive service menu, The Bed Bug Pros also provides unlimited support from start to finish. Customers receive thorough preparation tasks, as well as information to prevent future problems and protect all involved before, during and after the treatment process.

Starting with a Free bed bug treatment quote Sonny guides his customers, from start to finish.



Starting with a free inspection and estimate, a plan is determined - This is custom tailored to each customers' unique situation.

Preparation tasks are provided, so that customers can organize and prepare for a successful treatment process. Bed bug infestation junk removal is also offered if needed, a niche service to assist customers in removing heavily infested items or clean outs of an infested home.

Treatment appointments are then scheduled to ensure coverage and efficacy, with products working together in tandem to kill all stages of the bed bug life cycle.

At the end of the treatment process, every customer completes a certified bed bug dog inspection to verify treatment success. Arrow is the only NESDCA certified bed bug dog in Northeast Ohio!

Each customer receives a 60 day guarantee, and peace of mind to return to life as normal armed with the knowledge to protect themselves in the future.

Protecting Businesses and Organizations

Cleveland / Northeast Ohio continually tops the“bed bug lists”. It's just an unfortunate reality - and businesses and organizations must protect themselves as well as their customers and employees.

The Bed Bug Pros have established themselves as a trusted partner for businesses in Lake County, Ashtabula County, Geauga County, Cuyahoga County and Warren area / Trumbull County. From medical facilities to schools and child care centers, nursing homes, manufacturing facilities and call centers, city services to property managers - if you have employees and/or customers, you have a risk for bed bugs.

Commercial bed bug services encompass a full range of treatment and prevention strategies to effectively protect a building, employees and customers.



Bed Bug treatments for known and existing bed bug problems.

Preventative protocols / maintenance treatments to prevent a bed bug issue, and reduce the risk of an infestation.

Routine K9 inspections - Targeted dog inspections to identify hot spot areas, and verification of whether or not a problem exists. Educational seminars - Sonny provides free educational seminars to businesses, non-profit organizations, schools and more. These customized, interactive presentations provide accurate information to staff, while allaying fears and establishing protocol in the event of a bed bug problem.

Reflecting on the last 10 years and thousands of successful bed bug treatments with overwhelming gratitude, The Bed Bug Pros continues to provide a full menu of services to residential and commercial customers across Northeast Ohio.