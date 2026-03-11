New Castle Car Accident Attorney Lawrence M. Kelly Outlines The Most Common Causes Of Car Collisions In Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, PA - Pennsylvania recorded 110,382 car crashes in 2023, resulting in 1,209 fatalities and 66,500 injuries, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) outlines the most frequent causes of these collisions and explains how each may affect a victim's legal claim.

According to New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, distracted driving remains one of the leading contributors to crashes across Pennsylvania. Under 75 Pa.C.S. § 3316, texting while driving is prohibited and carries a $50 fine plus costs. However, the problem extends beyond texting to include browsing, app usage, eating, adjusting controls, and cognitive inattention. "Any distraction that diverts a driver's attention from the road can constitute negligence if it contributes to a collision," explains Kelly.

New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly notes that speeding contributed to 23,070 crashes in Pennsylvania in 2023, including 366 fatal accidents. Under 75 Pa.C.S. § 3362, exceeding the posted speed limit by 31 miles per hour or more can result in a 15-day license suspension. Higher speeds reduce reaction time, extend stopping distances, and dramatically increase the energy transferred to occupants and other vehicles upon impact. "Establishing the at-fault driver's speed at the time of impact is a key element in calculating full damages," Kelly adds.

Attorney Kelly also addresses the significant role of impaired driving in Pennsylvania crashes. Under 75 Pa.C.S. § 3802, the state maintains a three-tier BAC system with escalating penalties. A first offense at 0.08% to 0.099% BAC may result in probation and fines, while levels of 0.16% or higher trigger mandatory ignition interlock device installation. Pennsylvania's implied consent law under 75 Pa.C.S. § 1547 requires drivers to submit to chemical testing when lawfully requested, and refusal results in automatic license suspension. "Evidence of impaired driving significantly strengthens a victim's claim for compensation and may support a claim for punitive damages under appropriate circumstances," Kelly advises.

Weather conditions also play a substantial role in Pennsylvania crash statistics, with PennDOT recording 24,698 crashes in adverse weather conditions in 2023. Lawrence County roads, including Route 224 between New Castle and Youngstown, become particularly hazardous during winter months when ice forms quickly on bridges and shaded roadway sections even when surrounding pavement appears dry. Rain reduces traction and creates hydroplaning risks, while fog severely limits visibility. Pennsylvania law requires headlight use when windshield wipers are in operation under 75 Pa.C.S. § 4302, and failure to maintain adequate speed for conditions can constitute negligence regardless of posted limits.

Running red lights and stop signs creates conditions for high-speed intersection collisions, often called T-bone accidents, that frequently cause severe injuries to occupants of the struck vehicle. Under 75 Pa.C.S. § 3323, drivers at stop signs must come to a complete stop and yield to all vehicles and pedestrians before proceeding. In New Castle, intersections along Wilmington Avenue, East Washington Street, and Route 422 are known high-traffic areas where right-of-way violations create collision risks. "A driver who ran a red light and caused a crash is typically found negligent per se, meaning the traffic violation itself establishes the breach of duty," observes Kelly.

Rear-end collisions account for approximately 19.1 percent of all Pennsylvania crashes, with most caused by following too closely in violation of 75 Pa.C.S. § 3310. The Pennsylvania Driver's Manual recommends a minimum four-second following gap under normal conditions. Drowsy driving was associated with 2,706 crashes statewide in 2023 according to PennDOT data, and road design defects including inadequate signage and poor intersection layouts can also give rise to claims against responsible government entities.

Pennsylvania follows a modified comparative fault rule under 42 Pa.C.S. § 7102, meaning compensation may be reduced if the injured party bears partial fault, and recovery is barred entirely if fault exceeds 50 percent. The state imposes a two-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims under 42 Pa.C.S. § 5524. Attorney Joseph A. George of the firm brings extensive experience handling motor vehicle accident claims throughout Lawrence County, Allegheny County, and Butler County. Cases arising from collisions in the New Castle area are typically filed in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas at 430 Court Street.

For those injured in a car accident in Western Pennsylvania, consulting with an experienced personal injury attorney may help protect the right to fair compensation.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a New Castle-based law firm dedicated to personal injury and workers' compensation representation. Led by attorneys Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George, the firm represents clients throughout Lawrence County, Butler County, Allegheny County, and across Western Pennsylvania. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

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