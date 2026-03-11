Amaari Parfum Surpasses 50,000 Customers As UK Fragrance Brand Gains Loyal Following

BRADFORD, UK - March 11, 2026 - Amaari Parfum Ltd, a UK-based fragrance brand headquartered in Bradford, announced today that it has surpassed 50,000+ customers since launching in 2019, with approximately 60% of monthly sales coming from repeat buyers - a milestone that reflects growing consumer trust in the company's long-lasting, luxury-inspired fragrances.

The West Yorkshire brand has built its reputation by offering premium unisex eau de parfums with high oil concentrations, designed to deliver 8–12+ hours of longevity. With prices starting from £29.99 for 50–70ml bottles, Amaari Parfum aims to make designer-style fragrances accessible to everyday fragrance lovers across the UK.

The brand currently delivers exclusively within the United Kingdom, focusing on serving the domestic market with fast shipping and high-quality fragrances crafted using Italian-sourced perfume oils.

Strong Customer Loyalty Driving Growth

According to the company, customer loyalty has been a key driver of its rapid growth, with more than half of its monthly orders coming from returning buyers.

“Reaching 50,000 customers is a significant milestone for us, but what truly excites us is the loyalty behind that number,” said Mr. Amar, CEO and founder of Amaari Parfum.

“Around 60% of our monthly orders come from customers who come back again and again. That tells us our fragrances deliver what people expect - long-lasting performance, luxury-inspired scents, and affordability. Our goal has always been simple: create perfumes that feel premium without the designer price tag.”

Amar added that the company's strategy focuses on delivering fragrances that perform like high-end niche perfumes while remaining accessible to everyday consumers.

“Many customers searching for the best dupe perfumes for men or versatile unisex scents discover that longevity and quality don't have to cost hundreds of pounds. We're proud to offer fragrances that compete with luxury brands while staying affordable.”

Featured Best-Selling Fragrances

Amaari Parfum's collection includes several fragrances that have quickly become customer favourites.

Passion De Nomade A bold and sophisticated scent inspired by warm oriental notes, combining depth and richness for evening wear and special occasions.

540 A luminous fragrance featuring sweet, woody and amber tones that create a distinctive and addictive scent profile.

540 Extract A more intense and concentrated interpretation designed for stronger projection and extended longevity.

The Rose of Ecuador A refined rose-forward fragrance blending floral elegance with warm and slightly sweet undertones.

The brand says these fragrances are among the most frequently purchased and reviewed products in its collection.

Expanding in the UK Fragrance Market

Since its founding in 2019, Amaari Parfum has focused on long-lasting fragrances inspired by niche and designer scents, targeting consumers seeking high-quality alternatives at accessible prices.

The company plans to continue expanding its product catalogue while strengthening its position in the UK fragrance market.

“Our focus remains on innovation, quality ingredients, and building long-term relationships with our customers,” Amar said.“We're proud to be a UK fragrance brand that people trust for everyday wear and special occasions alike.”

Availability

Amaari Parfum fragrances are available online at:

The company offers free UK shipping on orders over £120, with delivery currently limited to customers within the United Kingdom.

About Amaari Parfum

Amaari Parfum Ltd is a UK fragrance company founded in 2019 and based in Bradford, West Yorkshire. The brand creates premium unisex eau de parfums using Italian-sourced oils, offering long-lasting, luxury-inspired scents designed for everyday wear and gifting.