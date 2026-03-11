Encompass Farming Introduces Encompass Oil As A Natural Body Oil For Skin And Hair Care

MENAFN - GetNews)Encompass Farming is highlighting Encompass Oil as a versatile body oil designed for skin and hair care, offering customers an all-natural moisturizer made with organic oils and essential oils. On its product page, the company describes Encompass Oil as an all-purpose moisturizer for the body, face, and hair, made with organic coconut, olive, and jojoba oils and infused with five essential oils.

According to Encompass Farming, Encompass Oil is a handmade product made in the USA and is 99.65% organic, with no synthetic ingredients. The brand says the formula can be used in multiple ways, including as a moisturizer, massage oil, shaving oil, beard oil, and anti-frizz hair oil, making it a practical option for customers who want one product that supports several everyday care routines.

The ingredient blend includes organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic jojoba oil, organic peppermint essential oil, ylang ylang essential oil, organic lemon essential oil, organic orange essential oil, and lavender essential oil. Encompass Farming positions the product around a simple ingredient philosophy, emphasizing that it is made without harsh chemicals or synthetic ingredients.

On the product page, Encompass Farming also highlights ingredient-specific skin and hair benefits associated with the oils used in the formula. These include moisturizing and scalp-support properties from coconut and peppermint oils, sebum-regulating qualities from jojoba oil, and skin and hair support from ylang ylang, orange, and lavender essential oils.

“Encompass Oil reflects what our brand stands for: simple ingredients, practical use, and natural living,” said a spokesperson for Encompass Farming.“We wanted to create a product people could keep in their routine for both skin and hair without relying on synthetic additives.”

The company's website states that Encompass Farming products are never mass produced and are made by humans, for humans, reinforcing the brand's small-batch and handmade positioning. The brand also promotes Encompass Oil with messaging focused on natural ingredients, family ownership, and farm-fresh quality.

Encompass Farming says customers can expect a lightweight floral scent from the oil, along with a formula intended to fit into everyday personal care routines. The product is currently available through the company's online store.

About Encompass Farming

Encompass Farming is a Nebraska-based brand focused on handmade, all-natural products made in the USA. The company emphasizes simple ingredients, small-batch production, and products that support natural living. Its website describes the brand as“never mass produced, made by humans, for humans.