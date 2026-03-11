Deyanira Feliz: Leading Media Innovation For The Latino Community In The DMV

MENAFN - GetNews)Over the past five years, media entrepreneurhas built more than a magazine, she has created a movement of visibility, empowerment, and opportunity for entrepreneurs, creatives, and community leaders throughout the DMV region (Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia).







Dr. Riley Forbes, during one of his presentations in which Deyanira Feliz participated, referred to her as“The Queen of Visibility”, recognizing her exceptional ability to amplify voices, connect people, and elevate businesses across the region.

Feliz is the founder and CEO of Genica Media Group, a growing media platform that consolidates several communication channels dedicated to amplifying Latino voices and businesses. What began as a visionary publication has evolved into a dynamic media ecosystem connecting culture, entrepreneurship, fashion, and community leadership.

An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, mother of three daughters, and proud grandmother, Feliz draws inspiration from her family, who have been the driving force behind her passion and determination. Her personal journey fuels her commitment to creating opportunities, uplifting others, and strengthening community networks through media and storytelling.

Through Genica Magazine, Feliz has created a powerful platform that highlights entrepreneurs, artists, designers, and emerging leaders. The magazine has also expanded its reach with bilingual editions, bridging English- and Spanish-speaking audiences and strengthening cultural representation across the region.







The impact of Genica's work has not gone unnoticed. In recognition of its commitment to community engagement and media excellence, the organization was honored by Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C., who presented a special recognition celebrating the five-year anniversary of Genica's contributions to the community.

In addition to this recognition, Deyanira Feliz herself was awarded “Person of the Year” for her excellence and leadership in media and communications, a testament to her dedication to uplifting others through storytelling and strategic visibility.

Further cementing its reputation as an influential media platform, Genica Magazine also received a prestigious Golden Latino Award, honoring the publication for its outstanding work as a communication medium serving the Latino community.

With more than 25 years of experience in the audiovisual and media industry, Feliz has mastered the art of connecting people, brands, and opportunities. Her work goes far beyond publishing, it is about creating visibility, strengthening community networks, and opening doors for those ready to grow.

Through initiatives such as fashion productions, entrepreneur showcases, and the renowned Genica's Top Model platform, Feliz continues to provide emerging talent with exposure and professional opportunities, while also positioning the DMV as a vibrant hub for Latino creativity and entrepreneurship.

As Genica Media Group continues to expand its influence, Deyanira Feliz remains committed to her mission: ensuring that the stories, achievements, and voices of the Latino community are seen, heard, and celebrated.

In an era where visibility can define success, Deyanira Feliz has become the force behind making others shine.







About Deyanira Feliz

Deyanira Feliz is a media producer, entrepreneur, and the CEO and Creative Director of Genica Media Group, based in Columbia, Maryland. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, mother of three daughters, and grandmother, she has dedicated her career to promoting entrepreneurs, artists, and leaders through media, storytelling, and high-impact events across the DMV region.