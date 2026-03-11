Inspine Chiropractic And Wellness Expands Hours In Calhoun, GA With New Saturday Appointments

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New Saturday Hours at Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness Enhance Patient AccessInspine Chiropractic and Wellness in Calhoun, GA is now open on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm, providing greater access for busy families and working patients.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness in Calhoun, Georgia, is pleased to announce an expansion of its clinic hours to now include Saturday appointments from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The new schedule is designed to improve accessibility for patients who may find it difficult to visit during the traditional workweek. With this change, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness continues its commitment to removing barriers to consistent chiropractic care, making it easier for busy families and working individuals to prioritize their health and wellness.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness was founded by co-owners Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, and Dr. Natalia Vega, DC, who established the practice with a shared vision of delivering patient focused chiropractic care that promotes long term health and wellness. Under their leadership, Inspine has expanded to serve multiple communities throughout the region. In addition to the Calhoun, Georgia clinic, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness also operates locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Dalton, Georgia, allowing the practice to bring its comprehensive chiropractic services to a growing number of patients.

Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, leads the Calhoun location, bringing extensive experience and clinical expertise to the practice. With more than 35 years of combined experience among the staff, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness has successfully served more than 4,000 patients. The clinic is dedicated to providing high quality chiropractic care, including chiropractic adjustments, pain relief treatments, and wellness focused care. The addition of Saturday hours reflects the clinic's continued focus on patient convenience and accessibility.

The decision to offer Saturday appointments comes from a clear understanding that many patients have demanding schedules that make weekday visits difficult. By providing weekend chiropractic appointments in Calhoun, Georgia, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness gives individuals and families greater flexibility to receive the care they need without having to miss work or rearrange their busy routines. This change is especially beneficial for patients who have previously struggled to find convenient appointment times.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness also offers a complimentary new patient consultation that includes an exam and X rays. This opportunity allows new patients to better understand their health needs and experience the clinic's approach to care without financial commitment. The bilingual staff ensures patients feel comfortable and understood regardless of their language preference, helping the clinic serve the diverse community of Calhoun and surrounding areas.

The expansion of Saturday hours is not only about convenience. It also reflects the clinic's broader mission of promoting health and wellness within the community. Regular chiropractic care can help maintain overall health, support mobility, prevent injuries, and assist with long term pain management. By making appointments more accessible, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness encourages more individuals to take proactive steps toward improving their well being.

Patients searching for a chiropractor open on Saturday in Calhoun, GA now have a convenient option. The new hours provide a practical solution for professionals, parents, and individuals with demanding weekday schedules who want to prioritize their health.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness continues to stand out in the community for its dedication to personalized care. The clinic focuses on customized treatment plans designed around each patient's specific needs and goals. Through education and clear communication, the team empowers patients to actively participate in their health and wellness journey.

As the clinic begins offering Saturday appointments, patients can expect the same high level of care and professionalism that Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is known for. The team looks forward to welcoming both new and returning patients during these new hours and helping them move closer to their health goals.

The addition of Saturday hours represents another step in improving access to chiropractic care in Calhoun, Georgia. With a commitment to quality treatment, a complimentary new patient consultation, and a bilingual staff, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness remains dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve optimal health.

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