The Marine Toys For Tots Literacy Program Encourages Supporters To Provide Chapters Of Change For Children In Need This National Reading Month

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"When children have access to age-appropriate books, reading becomes more than a skill-it becomes an invitation to dream beyond their circumstances." - LtGen LasterMarch is National Reading Month, a time to celebrate the power of reading and the role it plays in shaping a child's future. Yet for many children living in poverty, access to age-appropriate books is limited. That's why Toys for Tots is reaffirming its commitment to delivering books and educational resources to children in low-income communities-helping them write new Chapters of Change.







Since its inception, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program has provided nearly 63 million books to children in need. In 2025 alone, the Program distributed 2.8 million books to children living in low-income communities and attending Title I funded schools.

Literacy is more than words on a page-it builds confidence, fuels curiosity, and opens doors to opportunity. But without access to books, many children struggle to keep up in school and to see their own potential. This is where donors help turn the page on poverty.

"Through the generosity of our supporters, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program ensures that books become tools for learning, sources of comfort, and sparks for imagination," said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "For a child who is struggling, one book can mark the beginning of a brand-new chapter."

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 67% of fourth graders read below the basic level, and one in four children in America will grow up without learning to read. These concerning statistics underscore why the Toys for Tots Literacy Program is committed to creating Chapters of Change. By delivering books and educational resources directly into underserved communities, the Program is helping young learners build the foundational skills they need for long‐term success-sparking imaginations and opening their minds to the transformative world of reading.

We saw this impact firsthand on the faces of young readers in Columbia, South Carolina. Through our partnership with South Carolina First Steps, more than 300 copies of The Smile were distributed to preschool children and their families at EdVenture Children's Museum. Parents praised the book's uplifting message and vibrant illustrations, while children embraced stories and characters that looked like them and reflected their dreams. In that moment, reading became more than a skill-it became an invitation.

"Events like this remind us that when children receive meaningful books, they receive more than stories-they receive encouragement, representation, and pride. Those sparks fuel a child's desire to read, learn, and imagine a future beyond their circumstances," said Lieutenant General Laster.

This National Reading Month, Toys for Tots invites supporters to help children build a foundation for lifelong learning. Your support ensures more children have the chance to learn, grow, and thrive through the power of literacy.

To learn more about the Toys for Tots Literacy Program or donate, visit .

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