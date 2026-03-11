Integrity Roofing And Repair, A Liberty Lake Roofing Contractor, Warns Homeowners Of Hidden Roof Damage Ahead Of Spring Thaw Season

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Licensed roofing contractor with 30+ years of experience urges Liberty Lake, WA residents to schedule spring roof inspections before freeze-thaw damage leads to costly emergency repairs.

LIBERTY LAKE, WA - March 11, 2026 - As winter gives way to spring across the Spokane Valley region, Integrity Roofing And Repair LLC, a trusted Liberty Lake Roofing Company, is issuing an urgent advisory to local homeowners: the damage done by this winter's freeze-thaw cycles may be hiding in plain sight - and ignoring it now could mean thousands of dollars in avoidable repairs by summer.

The Spokane region experiences some of the most punishing freeze-thaw weather cycles in the Pacific Northwest. When water seeps beneath shingles or into flashing gaps and then freezes, it expands - silently widening cracks, lifting shingles, and compromising the structural integrity of roof decking. By the time a leak becomes visible on a ceiling, the underlying damage is often extensive.

“Most Liberty Lake homeowners don't realize their roof was compromised until they see water damage inside the house. At that point, what could have been a minor repair turns into a full emergency restoration. A spring inspection costs a fraction of what a leak left unchecked will cost,” said Travis O'guinn owner of Integrity Roofing and Repair.







5 Warning Signs Liberty Lake Homeowners Should Not Ignore This Spring

1. Missing, curling, or buckling shingles - often caused by wind lift or ice dam formation along rooflines near Pavilion Park and the River District.

2. Granule loss in gutters - a key indicator that asphalt shingles are nearing the end of their service life.

3. Water stains on ceilings or in attic spaces - a sign that moisture has already penetrated the roofing system.

4. Sagging or soft spots on the roof deck - indicative of structural water damage that requires immediate professional assessment.

5. Damaged or separated flashing around chimneys, skylights, and HVAC penetrations - the most common entry point for spring melt water.

For homeowners who have already noticed damage, the company also provides Emergency Roofing services, available Monday through Friday for leak investigations and storm damage restoration throughout Liberty Lake, Spokane Valley, and the broader Spokane region.

Backed by over 30 years of hands-on experience, Integrity Roofing and Repair is fully licensed in both Washington (WA#LIC-INTEGRR7820H) and Idaho (ID#LIC-RCE-63917), bonded, and insured. The company installs premium asphalt shingle systems from GAF and Owens Corning and provides written, transparent estimates covering materials, labor, and scheduling expectations before any work begins.

Spring roof inspections are available now for Liberty Lake homeowners, including those preparing for real estate transactions, insurance claims, or proactive seasonal maintenance. The company also offers an instant online roof estimator tool at for homeowners who want an immediate ballpark figure before scheduling an on-site assessment.

“We've served neighborhoods from Legacy Ridge to Trailhead Golf Course for decades. Every spring, we see the same story: homeowners who waited. Our message this season is simple - don't wait for the drip. Call us before the damage calls you,” Travis added.

Homeowners can also connect with Integrity Roofing And Repair LLC on Our Facebook Page for seasonal roofing tips, project photos, and updates on service availability across the Liberty Lake area.

About Integrity Roofing and Repair LLC

Integrity Roofing and Repair LLC is a licensed, bonded, and insured residential and commercial roofing contractor serving Liberty Lake, Spokane, Spokane Valley, and communities across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company specializes in asphalt shingle installation, metal roofing, roof tear-offs, commercial roofing systems, and emergency storm damage restoration.

For more information, visit

Contact Information

Company Name: Integrity Roofing and Repair

Address: Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Phone: (509) 655-0090

Email:...

Contact Person: Travis O'Guinn

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