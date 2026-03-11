From Forklifts To Freight: Truck1 Supports Intralogistex 2026 As A Media Partner

MENAFN - GetNews)When more than 11,000 logistics professionals gather at the NEC Birmingham this March, the exhibition floor will span everything from robotics and automation to freight forwarding and last-mile delivery. Connecting this physical showcase to digital equipment markets across Europe is Truck1, an online marketplace for transportation vehicles and material handling equipment, which is an official media partner for IntraLogisteX 2026. The UK's flagship intralogistics exhibition returns on 18–19 March.

The 11th edition of IntraLogisteX unites the major segments of the modern logistics journey under one roof, with more than 350 exhibitors spanning warehouse automation, robotics, fulfilment-floor technology, supply chain digitisation, ESG tracking, freight forwarding and last-mile delivery. It remains the only UK event bringing this breadth of solutions together on a single set of dates, offering a practical platform for teams to benchmark options and make investment decisions quickly.

The 2026 edition introduces a new scale. Co-located with Robotics & Automation, the Sustainable Supply Chain Exhibition and the newly launched Fulfilment & Last Mile Expo, the event connects C-level strategists and operations leaders with technology providers across the full logistics lifecycle.

" IntraLogisteX is more than just a trade show," said John Thornton, editor-in-chief of Logistics Manager. "What we are building is a national platform for the logistics community to come together, solve practical problems and shape the future of the industry."

The free-to-attend conference programme features more than 60 sessions with case studies from retailers and logistics operators rolling out automation and new fulfilment models. Live demonstrations enable visitors to see technologies operating in realistic environments, speak directly with engineers, and compare approaches side by side, while dedicated networking zones support peer-to-peer learning and partnership building.

Truck1's media partnership extends the event's reach across European markets where equipment demand is strongest. The platform mobilises the digital market by gathering a wide suite of machinery – from forklifts and stackers to curtainsider trucks and refrigerator trailers – and linking it with a diverse range of buyers. The most active regions for searching equipment via the portal are France, Germany, and Spain. From a lead generation perspective, the strongest markets for dealers are the Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom. This cross-border dynamic mirrors the international character of IntraLogisteX itself.

Recent Truck1 platform data reveals significant shifts in buyer demand. The category of trailers showed a 52% boost in buyer demand last year. Trucks maintained steady growth with a 9% increase, while material handling equipment surged by 81% in 2025. These figures underscore the platform's sustained growth – a solid advantage for machinery trade participants.