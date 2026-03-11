Crown Prince Meets With Fifth Cohort Of Al Hussein Fellowship Programme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Wednesday with the fifth cohort of Al Hussein Fellowship, a Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) programme that trains young leaders, according to a royal court statement.During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the Crown Prince commended the participants for their leadership skills, which led to their selection for the programme, emphasising the benefits of the opportunities offered by the programme and the importance of the participants investing in learning and development, and harnessing the new skills acquired to serve Jordan.His Royal Highness affirmed that Jordan, bolstered by the strength of its people and institutions, is capable of overcoming the impact of current developments in the region, praising the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies for their vital role in protecting the Kingdom and maintaining its stability.The meeting also addressed a number of issues of concern to young people, with the Crown Prince listening to their views and suggestions on ways to enhance their role in development and community service.His Royal Highness joined the participants in performing the maghreb prayer and for iftar.Al Hussein Fellowship programme, launched by the CPF in 2020, aims to instil modern leadership skills among youth from all regions of the Kingdom by engaging them in training programmes, in collaboration with international and local partners, in the fields of leadership, politics, economics, and social services.Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, Chairman of the CPF Board of Trustees Adey Salamin, CPF CEO Tamam Mango, and a number of CPF board members attended the meeting.