Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia: 11 Wounded, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Shrapnel wounds, cuts, acute stress reactions – 11 people have already sought medical help following the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district,” the report says.

Among the wounded are two children: an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

All the injured have received the necessary medical care.

The Zaporizhzhia regional police clarified that five enemy glide bombs hit the city, and almost simultaneously the invaders attacked the village of Rozumivka. Explosive ordnance disposal teams are currently investigating weapons was used to hit the village.

Russian drone attack onleaves one dead, two wounded

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs, damaging 33 houses. As of 18:00, the number of injured had risen to nine.