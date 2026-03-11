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Visionwave Holdings Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 05:41 PM EST - VisionWave Holdings Inc: Announced the completion of Phase One of its strategic transaction with SaverOne 2014 Ltd., establishing VisionWave's 19.99% ownership stake in SaverOne under the company's previously announced definitive agreement dated January 26, 2026, and advances the path toward potential 51% ownership. VisionWave Holdings Inc shares N are trading up $0.26 at $7.39.
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