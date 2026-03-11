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TSX Still Getting Untracked
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in North America were still having trouble getting untracked Wednesday, as uncertainty lingered over the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran. Tech stocks proved the main culprit.
The TSX bid farewell to 150.82 points to wrap up Wednesday at 33,119.83.
The dollar sank 0.04 cents to 73.58 cents U.S.
International Energy Agency's decision on plans to release crude reserves that could offset potential supply shocks. Two sources told Reuters that the oil release could total 400 million barrels.
Amid the recent swings in oil prices, Canadian energy stocks have emerged the strongest performers so far this year, while information technology has remained a laggard.
Focus were on shares of goeasy, which sank $9.05, or 18.2%, to $40.67, after projecting an incremental charge-off of $178 million against its $5.5-billion-loan book in the fourth quarter. At least two brokerages downgraded their rating on the stock, while several cut their price targets.
As mentioned, information technology suffered the most, with Constellation Software reeling $228.25, or 7.8%, to $2,710.53, while Quarterhill shares dipped four cents, or 3.6%, to $1.08.
Gold stocks took a wallop, too, as New Gold handed back 64 cents, to 4.1%, to $15.02, while Novagold moved backward 85 cents, or 5.1%, to $15.84.
In consumer staples, Premium Brands deducted $2.13, or 2.2%, to $95.84, while Jamieson Wellness fell 63 cents, or 1.8%, to $34.96.
Energy stocks tried to lift things up, with Strathcona Resources picking up $1.70, or 4.6%, to $38.68, while Cenovus Energy galloped $1.34, or 4.4%, to $32.11.
In health-care, Curaleaf Holdings moved ahead four cents, or 1.3%, to $3.12, while units of Chartwell Retirement Residences advanced 60 cents, or 2.5%, to $21.79.
Utilities also did their best, with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, better by $1.18, or 2.3%, to $52.76, while Algonquin Power took on 14 cents, or 1.7%, to $8.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange decreased 13.38 points, or 1.2%, to 1,076.16.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower on the day, with information technology descending 2.8%, gold receding 2.2%, and consumer staples dipping 1.2%.
The three gainers were energy, surging 2.6%, health-care, up 1.2%, and utilities, ahead 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as investors continued to eye developments in the U.S.-Iran war and oil prices.
The 30-stock index came off its lows of the afternoon, but still fell short of breakeven 289.24 points to close Wednesday at 47,417.27.
The S&P 500 index sank 5.68 points to 6,775.80.
The NASDAQ forged into the green 19.03 points to 22,716.14.
West Texas Intermediate futures climbed more than 4% to roughly $87 per barrel. Brent crude also traded more than 4% higher at about $92 per barrel. That's even after the International Energy Agency said it's going to release 400 million barrels of oil - the largest-ever release from its reserves - to target the disruption in supply triggered by the war.
A prolonged conflict could keep oil prices elevated. U.S. forces on Tuesday sunk several Iranian ships, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran was seeking to mine the critical shipping route at the center of concerns around oil supplies.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also said Wednesday that three cargo ships off Iran's coast, one of which was in the Strait, have been struck by projectiles.
This comes just days after President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the war will end“very soon.”
The consumer price index increased 2.4% on a year-over-year basis in February. That was in line with what economists polled by Dow Jones anticipated. The report comes after signs of a weakening labor market have grown in recent months.
Oracle shares were a bright spot Wednesday, jumping 9% after the software vendor's earnings and revenue for the fiscal third quarter exceeded analysts' expectations. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, raising yields to 4.23% from Tuesday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices climbed $4.85 to $88.30 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dumped $55.00 to $5,187.10 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in North America were still having trouble getting untracked Wednesday, as uncertainty lingered over the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran. Tech stocks proved the main culprit.
The TSX bid farewell to 150.82 points to wrap up Wednesday at 33,119.83.
The dollar sank 0.04 cents to 73.58 cents U.S.
International Energy Agency's decision on plans to release crude reserves that could offset potential supply shocks. Two sources told Reuters that the oil release could total 400 million barrels.
Amid the recent swings in oil prices, Canadian energy stocks have emerged the strongest performers so far this year, while information technology has remained a laggard.
Focus were on shares of goeasy, which sank $9.05, or 18.2%, to $40.67, after projecting an incremental charge-off of $178 million against its $5.5-billion-loan book in the fourth quarter. At least two brokerages downgraded their rating on the stock, while several cut their price targets.
As mentioned, information technology suffered the most, with Constellation Software reeling $228.25, or 7.8%, to $2,710.53, while Quarterhill shares dipped four cents, or 3.6%, to $1.08.
Gold stocks took a wallop, too, as New Gold handed back 64 cents, to 4.1%, to $15.02, while Novagold moved backward 85 cents, or 5.1%, to $15.84.
In consumer staples, Premium Brands deducted $2.13, or 2.2%, to $95.84, while Jamieson Wellness fell 63 cents, or 1.8%, to $34.96.
Energy stocks tried to lift things up, with Strathcona Resources picking up $1.70, or 4.6%, to $38.68, while Cenovus Energy galloped $1.34, or 4.4%, to $32.11.
In health-care, Curaleaf Holdings moved ahead four cents, or 1.3%, to $3.12, while units of Chartwell Retirement Residences advanced 60 cents, or 2.5%, to $21.79.
Utilities also did their best, with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, better by $1.18, or 2.3%, to $52.76, while Algonquin Power took on 14 cents, or 1.7%, to $8.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange decreased 13.38 points, or 1.2%, to 1,076.16.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower on the day, with information technology descending 2.8%, gold receding 2.2%, and consumer staples dipping 1.2%.
The three gainers were energy, surging 2.6%, health-care, up 1.2%, and utilities, ahead 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as investors continued to eye developments in the U.S.-Iran war and oil prices.
The 30-stock index came off its lows of the afternoon, but still fell short of breakeven 289.24 points to close Wednesday at 47,417.27.
The S&P 500 index sank 5.68 points to 6,775.80.
The NASDAQ forged into the green 19.03 points to 22,716.14.
West Texas Intermediate futures climbed more than 4% to roughly $87 per barrel. Brent crude also traded more than 4% higher at about $92 per barrel. That's even after the International Energy Agency said it's going to release 400 million barrels of oil - the largest-ever release from its reserves - to target the disruption in supply triggered by the war.
A prolonged conflict could keep oil prices elevated. U.S. forces on Tuesday sunk several Iranian ships, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran was seeking to mine the critical shipping route at the center of concerns around oil supplies.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also said Wednesday that three cargo ships off Iran's coast, one of which was in the Strait, have been struck by projectiles.
This comes just days after President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the war will end“very soon.”
The consumer price index increased 2.4% on a year-over-year basis in February. That was in line with what economists polled by Dow Jones anticipated. The report comes after signs of a weakening labor market have grown in recent months.
Oracle shares were a bright spot Wednesday, jumping 9% after the software vendor's earnings and revenue for the fiscal third quarter exceeded analysts' expectations. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, raising yields to 4.23% from Tuesday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices climbed $4.85 to $88.30 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dumped $55.00 to $5,187.10 U.S. an ounce.
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