Magenta Night Brings Together More Than 300 People And Raises Funds To Expand Opportunities For Women

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More than 300 people gathered in San José during Noche Magenta 2026, an event promoted by the ALAS Costa Rica network of women leaders that seeks to mobilize resources and alliances to expand opportunities for women in the country.

The event, held on March 10 at the Crowne Plaza Corobicí, brought together representatives from the business sector, partner organizations, and leaders from different fields committed to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

The event took place in the context of International Women's Day and raised funds that will strengthen ALAS' social programs aimed at supporting women who face social and economic barriers.

“The commemoration of March 8 invites us to reflect, but also to act. At ALAS, we believe that equality is built through courageous decisions, strategic alliances, and concrete resources that reach those who need them most,” said Nuria Marín, president of the organization.

For her part, ALAS executive director Cristina Izquierdo highlighted the collective impact of this type of initiative.

“When a woman advances, she does not advance alone. Every opportunity that opens up is a door for many more,” she said.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the 2026 ALAS Awards, which recognize leadership, career achievements, and commitment to gender equality.

The Visionary Woman Award was presented to Carla Coghi, who highlighted the value of purposeful work.

Steve Aronson was also recognized, receiving the Ally for Equality Award for his support of female talent in organizations.

The Invincible Woman Award was presented to Costa Rican athlete Amalia Ortuño. Meanwhile, the Company for Equality Award was given to BAC Credomatic, with Laura Moreno accepting the award.

Costa Rican chef Doris Goldgewicht received the Inspirational Woman Award for her career and contribution to the gastronomic sector.

During the evening, 27 Outstanding Women 2026 were also recognized for their contributions in areas such as private enterprise, science, health, communication, politics, and entrepreneurship.

Among them were TV presenter Cristiana Nassar, journalist María Jesús Prada, the general manager of Intel Costa Rica, Ileana Rojas, and former first lady Gloria Bejarano, among other leaders from various sectors.

Funds to empower

The funds raised during Noche Magenta will enable ALAS to expand the scope of its social programs.

One of these is Vestirse con ALAS para Triunfar (Dress with ALAS to Succeed), an initiative developed with support from the private sector. This initiative combines the provision of business attire, mentoring, and practical workshops to facilitate the entry of vulnerable women into the workforce.

In 2025 alone, the program benefited more than 150 women, while in 2024 it reached 80 participants.

ALAS also promotes ALAS sin Violencia (ALAS without Violence), a program focused on preventing gender violence through film forums and spaces for collective reflection.

Recent activities include the screening of the film Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Memories of a Burning Body), directed by Antonella Sudasassi.

In 2025, the organization trained more than 800 people on issues of women's empowerment and gender equality and reached more than 3.8 million people through digital media, workshops, and awareness campaigns.

The post Magenta Night Brings Together More Than 300 People And Raises Funds To Expand Opportunities For Women appeared first on The Costa Rica News.